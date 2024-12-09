BYU Football DB Crew Wakley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU football starting safety Crew Wakley is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After transferring in as a walk-on from Utah State, Wakley spent the past two seasons with the BYU program.

The former star QB at Jordan High School emerged as one of BYU’s top safeties for the 2024 season in week three at Wyoming. From there, he remained the starter for the rest of BYU’s 10-2 season.

On3 first reported Wakley’s entry into the transfer portal. KSL Sports has since confirmed.

Wakley had 44 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions during the 2024 season. One of Wakley’s interceptions was a game-winner as Wakley picked off Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson to give BYU a 34-28 victory over the Bears.

Wakley is not expected to be with the BYU football team while preparing for the Alamo Bowl against Colorado later this month.

During his two seasons with the BYU program, the 6-foot, 200-pound Wakley totaled 103 tackles, seven pass deflections, one sack, and three interceptions. He had 16 starts and had snaps at free and strong safety with the Cougars.

Wakley has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened for undergraduate transfers on Monday, December 9, and will remain open until December 28.

Here’s a breakdown of BYU football’s transfer portal activity in the 2025 cycle.

