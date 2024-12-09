On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football DB Crew Wakley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Dec 9, 2024, 2:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football starting safety Crew Wakley is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After transferring in as a walk-on from Utah State, Wakley spent the past two seasons with the BYU program.

The former star QB at Jordan High School emerged as one of BYU’s top safeties for the 2024 season in week three at Wyoming. From there, he remained the starter for the rest of BYU’s 10-2 season.

BYU Safety Crew Wakley enters the Transfer Portal

On3 first reported Wakley’s entry into the transfer portal. KSL Sports has since confirmed.

Wakley had 44 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions during the 2024 season. One of Wakley’s interceptions was a game-winner as Wakley picked off Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson to give BYU a 34-28 victory over the Bears.

Wakley is not expected to be with the BYU football team while preparing for the Alamo Bowl against Colorado later this month.

During his two seasons with the BYU program, the 6-foot, 200-pound Wakley totaled 103 tackles, seven pass deflections, one sack, and three interceptions. He had 16 starts and had snaps at free and strong safety with the Cougars.

Wakley has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened for undergraduate transfers on Monday, December 9, and will remain open until December 28.

Here’s a breakdown of BYU football’s transfer portal activity in the 2025 cycle.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Assign Isaiah Collier To G League

The Utah Jazz have assigned rookie Isaiah Collier to the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bronco Mendenhall Will Look To Blend Influence And Results At Utah State

Following his introductory press conference, Bronco joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard on the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his goals for the Aggies and what the future looks like as Utah State prepares to make the jump to the new Pac-12.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football DB Crew Wakley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

BYU football starting safety Crew Wakley is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Tracker Analysis For 2025 Cycle

The transfer portal is officially open, Utah football has seen a number of portal entries and will be actively recruiting this cycle.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Prep’s AJ Dybantsa Will Announce College Decision On National TV

BYU is among the final four programs that AJ Dybantsa is considering.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker Analysis For 2025 Cycle

Tracking all of the Transfer Portal for BYU football in the 2025 cycle.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

BYU Football DB Crew Wakley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal