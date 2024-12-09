Jazz Assign Isaiah Collier To G League

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have assigned rookie Isaiah Collier to the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League.

Collier, 20, was the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jazz Assign Collier To Stars, G League

Collier is joining the Stars as the Jazz enter a lull in the NBA schedule.

After failing to qualify for the NBA Cup quarterfinals, the Jazz will play just two games over the next 10 days, including a four-day break beginning Monday.

The Stars meanwhile will be in action on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday this week before the Jazz play their next game.

Collier has gotten off to a slow start in his rookie season averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in 16 appearances.

The guard is shooting just 31 percent from the floor, 15 percent from three, and 44 percent from the free-throw line in his young career.

Collier attended college for one year with the USC Trojans before being selected by the Jazz in June’s draft.

During his Trojans career, Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists. 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

The guard will be the third Jazz rookie to suit up for the Stars this season.

NBA first round pick Cody Williams has 12 PTS in just 13 MIN for the @slcstars! 🤩 Watch him NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/6fjq6sMCY8 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 5, 2024

Cody Williams has made four appearances in the G League and is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Kyle Filipowski also made a rehab appearance with the Stars where he recorded 101 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

