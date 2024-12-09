Pine View’s Four-Star Prospect Brock Harris Has Utah, BYU In Top Six

SALT LAKE CITY – Pine View’s Brock Harris, ranked as the nation’s fourth-best tight end and the 44th-overall prospect, has narrowed his college choices to six schools.

The Saint George native may end up staying in the Beehive State as both Utah and BYU made the top-six cut.

Thank you to ALL 39 schools that have believed in me and offered me. Getting here has been very hard saying no to some great schools and coaches that I’ve grown close to. In no order THE 6@BYUfootball @oregonfootball @Utah_Football @GeorgiaFootball @UMichFootball @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/1q9csF7QOn — Brock Harris (@BrockHarris2026) December 9, 2024

The other four schools are some CFB heavy hitters, with Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, and Miami.

Set to graduate in 2026, Harris has plenty of time to make his final decision. With that said, the six schools that made the final cut would all love to add Harris to their offense.

In his junior season, he caught 41 passes for 527 yards and nine touchdowns.

This position group is LOADED…the top 10 tight ends in the updated ESPN Jr. 300 💪 @TomLuginbill @CraigHaubert @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/J9uL7hk87s — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) December 2, 2024

Of the teams to make his top-six cut, Miami was the first to offer. They offered on January 13, 2023. The next five followed suit in the order of BYU, Oregon, Utah, Georgia, and Michigan.

According to 247 Sports, Harris has attended a camp or unofficially visited every school other than Miami and Oregon.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports