Pine View’s Four-Star Prospect Brock Harris Has Utah, BYU In Top Six

Dec 9, 2024, 4:40 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Pine View’s Brock Harris, ranked as the nation’s fourth-best tight end and the 44th-overall prospect, has narrowed his college choices to six schools.

The Saint George native may end up staying in the Beehive State as both Utah and BYU made the top-six cut.

The other four schools are some CFB heavy hitters, with Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, and Miami.

Set to graduate in 2026, Harris has plenty of time to make his final decision. With that said, the six schools that made the final cut would all love to add Harris to their offense.

In his junior season, he caught 41 passes for 527 yards and nine touchdowns.

Of the teams to make his top-six cut, Miami was the first to offer. They offered on January 13, 2023. The next five followed suit in the order of BYU, Oregon, Utah, Georgia, and Michigan.

According to 247 Sports, Harris has attended a camp or unofficially visited every school other than Miami and Oregon.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

