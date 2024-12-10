The Anatomy of Utah State Basketball’s Record 9-0 Start

LOGAN, Utah- The Aggies have done it again. In their first year under Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun, Utah State is undefeated through nine games, matching their best start to a season in program history. The last time the Aggies achieved a 9-0 start was in 2022, under second-year coach Ryan Odom. This year, they have the chance to stand alone in the Utah State Basketball history books as they take on South Florida at home on Saturday.

Utah State records aside, the Aggies are one of only eight remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball, putting them in an elite group that includes UC Irvine, Oklahoma, Drake, Loyola Chicago, Tennessee, Florida, and Rohde Island. In their quest to at some point be the only undefeated remaining, let’s take a look at what the Aggies have done to jump out to such a hot start and look forward to what they will have to do to keep it going.

Preseason For Utah State

With the hiring of a new head coach along with graduating seniors, Utah State’s roster was almost unrecognizable from the 2023-24 season. Ian Martinez, Mason Falslev, Isaac Johnson, and Karson Templin were the only four returning players among seven transfers and three freshmen. Normally a roster that is this unfamiliar with one another would go through some growing pains early in the season, but the Aggies go through the “get to know you” phase before official games even started.

In the summer, the newly constructed roster played three preseason games in Europe. The Aggies went undefeated overseas, allowing the players not only to get to know each other’s tendencies on the court with the stakes low but also to gel as a group off the court. The extended period of time away from home allowed Utah State to focus solely on basketball and its team.

Utah Valley transfer Drake Allen said about the trip, “I think it kind of gave us a head start as far as building a connection and kind of a synergy with the guys. Being able to play those games and kind of seeing how people react in certain situations has helped me as a leader, understanding what certain guys need in certain situations. It also showed how close we already are, we’re like a family already, and Italy just solidified that.”

The unusual European tour gave the Aggies the time together they needed to not drop important games early in the season.

Utah State’s Different Winning Styles

Utah State has shown their ability to win games in several different ways throughout the course of their first nine games, and as they trek forward toward a grueling conference schedule, it will be important for the Aggies to have an array of winning tools in their bag.

Utah State On The Offensive End

Before the season started, Jerrod Calhoun made it clear that his fast-paced offense would give players the opportunity to put up a lot of shots and score like few other systems would allow. This was on full display through the first four games of the season where the Aggies put up 95 points or more in each contest and won by an average margin of 40. Utah State had at least three double-digit scorers and shot 50% or better from the field in each of those four games, showing just how potent this team can be offensively.

Their first three games against Alcorn State, Charlotte, and Westminster were blowouts, but their fourth against Montana was a 95-83 victory where they simply had to beat the Grizzlies to the finish line. Those 83 points to Montana State are still the most points that Utah State has given up this season, and Jerrod Calhoun knew that shootout wins like that would not be sustainable.

“We can’t give up 83,” Calhoun said following Montana State, “We know that we can get 90-100 on most nights, but we can’t give up 83 points.”

Coach seemed to implement his comments into practice because over the next four games, scoring didn’t come nearly as easily for the Aggies, so it was strong performances on the other end of the floor that got it done.

Strong Defense For The Aggies

The quality of competition increased heavily in games 5-8 for the Aggies starting with Big Ten opponent Iowa. Utah State took on the Hawkeyes in Kansas City as part of the Hall of Fame Classic. The Aggies came out on top by a score of 77-69, 27 points less than their scoring average in their first four games, but they also held a high mid-major opponent in Iowa to only 69 points. Numbers across the board were similar between Utah State and Iowa, except for one category, rebounds. The Aggies pulled down 16 more boards than the Hawkeyes, cleaning up the defensive glass particularly well. Iowa also shot only 43.8% from the field and a measly 5-26 from three-point range.

The most that Utah State scored over their next three games was 72 points and each of the contests was decided by five points or less.

In a 72-67 win against St. Bonaventure, the Bonnies topped the Aggies in every shooting category but Utah State scored an impressive 13 points off of turnovers to St. Bonaventure’s two. They also made 13 more free throws, showing an ability to take possessions away from the opponent on the defensive end of the floor and then take advantage from the charity stripe in crunch time.

Next, in their matchup with North Texas, the Mean Green took 15 more shots but only made two more baskets than Utah State as the Aggies held their opponent to 36.1% from the field and only allowed them to make seven of their 30 three-point attempts. All of North Texas’ extra possessions came from Utah State’s 16 turnovers, but the Aggies were able to capitalize on the chances they did have with an efficient shooting percentage, plus the aggressive nature of their offense once again put them at the free throw line 12 more times than the Mean Green. Utah State escaped with a 61-57 victory.

Stealing Possessions And Making Free Throws

The Aggies then welcomed Wyoming for an early conference matchup where on paper it looked like the Cowboys would have beaten Utah State in a landslide despite Utah State’s 70-67 win. Wyoming shot 50% from the field to Utah State’s 41.1% and they also made seven more threes than the Aggies. However, Utah State dominated the Cowboys on the glass, snatching ten additional possessions with offensive rebounds, scoring 20 second-chance points. The free throw differential was also astronomical with Utah State gaining a 17-point advantage from the line, as they made ten more free throws than Wyoming even attempted.

This win for the Aggies came down to the fact that 46 of their 70 points came from either second-chance opportunities or free throws, showing their willingness as a team to do the dirty work down low and go to the basket to create contact as opposed to heaving up three-pointers even when shots aren’t falling.

They followed up their gritty four-game stretch with another offensive domination in a 92-62 victory over Utah Tech at home on Saturday night.

Utah State currently ranks first in points per game and second in points per game allowed in the Mountain West.

Up Next For Utah State

According to ESPN Analytics, the Aggies have a 90.8% chance to beat South Florida and an 88% chance to best UC San Diego, giving Utah State a golden opportunity to start 11-0 at home before entering what might be the most defining section of their schedule.

Following their two games against the Bulls and Tritons, the Aggies will embark on their first true road trip of the season with games at Saint Mary’s, San Diego State, and Nevada. San Diego State is ranked No. 23 and Saint Mary’s is receiving votes. All three rank in the top 55 of the Kenpom and have some of the toughest home environments for visitors in the country. All three would be quad-one wins for the Aggies and would be important resume builders come March.

Utah State is currently receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll and would likely be ranked going into the road stretch were they to start 11-0. Expectations were up in the air before the season, but the Aggies could solidify themselves as legitimate contenders for the Mountain West title once again if they can show strong in the next five games.

Utah State will face South Florida at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday, December 14, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. MT. You can tune in on the Mountain West Network.

