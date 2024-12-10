On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Lara Trump to step down from RNC amid speculation over Florida Senate seat

Dec 9, 2024, 7:29 PM

BY COLIN MCCULLOUGH, CNN


(CNN) — Lara Trump said Sunday that she is stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

“The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting,” Trump said in a post on X.

Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, announced the change amid speculation that she could be chosen to fill a potential US Senate vacancy in Florida.

Sen. Marco Rubio was recently tapped by the president-elect to serve as the next secretary of state. If Rubio is confirmed by the Senate to the role, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would appoint a replacement until 2026.

Lara Trump told The Associated Press that she would “seriously consider” filing the seat.

“If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like,” she continued in comments to the AP. “And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”

On Monday, the president-elect endorsed RNC treasurer KC Crosbie to replace Lara Trump as a co-chair of the committee.

Trump was elevated to RNC co-chair in March, after receiving her father-in-law’s endorsement the month prior. Unopposed for the role, she was elected alongside former North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley to replace RNC co-chairman Drew McKissick and chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, respectively.

At the time, people close to Donald Trump and at the RNC described the leadership shift atop the party committee as a takeover, as the former president sought to sync the committee with his presidential campaign.

Lara Trump served as a public face for the RNC, with her focus centering on fundraising and public speeches. Among her higher profile campaign moments, Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention, where she extended an olive-branch to fence-sitters, saying: “You didn’t have to love everything he tweeted, but you cannot deny you were better off when Donald Trump was in office.”

Asked Sunday in a Fox News interview about a potential appointment, Lara Trump said that “if that’s something that’s put in front of me, it would be a true honor.”

Discussing her family connection in the interview, she added: “I think probably my last name does heighten my political profile a little bit, but I’ve got a proven track record. I’ve been co-chair of the RNC during the most consequential election of our lifetime.”

Trump wrote Sunday that the RNC had three goals during her tenure: surpass fundraising records, ensure election integrity and improve voter turnout.

“We accomplished all three,” she said.

In his endorsement of Crosbie on Monday, Donald Trump suggested that the national committeewoman for the Kentucky GOP would pursue similar efforts if elected.

“KC has been with me from the very beginning, helping REAL Republicans get elected across the Country, and would be a tremendous Co-Chair of the RNC!” he posted on Truth Social. “KC will work on continuing to ensure a highly functioning, fiscally responsible, and effective RNC that makes Election Integrity a highest priority,” he added.

Lara Trump to step down from RNC amid speculation over Florida Senate seat

Lara Trump said Sunday that she is stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

