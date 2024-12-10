Suspect cooperating after Ogden stabbing

OGDEN — An investigation continues after a man was reportedly stabbed in the head on Monday night.

According to Ogden Police Lt. Will Farr, officers were called to the 400 block of 14th Street around 7 p.m.

“It was reported that a male juvenile had stabbed his mother’s boyfriend,” Farr said.

Police said that their initial investigation suggested the man and the mother were fighting before the man was stabbed.

Farr said that the juvenile is cooperating with police and that there is no danger to the public.

He did not provide an update on the status of the stabbing victim.

This story may be updated.