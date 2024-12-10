Switchpoint asks for holiday help to support the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY – A nonprofit that is working to help Utah’s homeless get back into the community is asking for some help this holiday season. The organization’s needs go up this time of year, as they try to help with some basic things we take for granted.

It may not be the life they planned on, but for residents at this micro-shelter underneath Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City, it’s a step in the right direction.

Krieg Abernathy is among the folks who are grateful to have a roof and a private space.

“Being honest, it kind of saved me from myself,” Abernathy said. “Because before this, I was at an overflow shelter for men, and it wasn’t really a great spot.”

This community is giving him a chance to get back on the right path, even though he can’t quite afford Utah’s housing prices just yet.

“I just need more income,” Abernathy told KSL TV. “But I’m clearing off some of my debts right now, and they’re okay with me being here as long as I’m actively clearing off those debts.”

But people here, and those at a growing number of shelters run by Switchpoint, could use some help right now. Carol Hollowell, Switchpoint’s CEO, said there’s a full wishlist on their website.

“There’s always a big need, you know, for extra coats, hats, gloves,” Hollowell said. “A lot of them have just had slippers. They don’t even have, you know, closed shoes.”

And in some cases, they are simply looking to provide an as normal as possible Christmas for residents at their women’s shelter in Millcreek, and teen center in Layton.

“I think Switchpoint’s unique approach of holding people accountable – and also giving them opportunities to engage and build a community wherever they’re at – has really made a success for the client,” Hollowell said.

The kind of success seen in people like Kris Johnson, who is a barista at Switchpoint Coffee, located inside the charity’s thrift shop in Tooele.

“Oh, I love working here. I really, I’m really super passionate about helping people,” Johnson said. “Financially stable, continue in my recovery. Be part of the change.”

Stacey Bice, the store manager, said that people can also help by buying Switchpoint Coffee online or in-store. The money goes back to helping people like Abernathy and Johnson – people looking to reach their next goals in life.

“You know, it takes a village, it takes everybody,” Bice said. “But we have the most wonderful people that donate to us, to our cause.”