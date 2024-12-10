SANDY — On Monday afternoon a man drove a car through the front door of a dealership.

According to Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police Department, a man purchased a car from Tim Dahle Mazda in Sandy Monday morning. But after finding some mechanical issues he was trying to return it.

Moffitt also said the dealership had sold the vehicle “as is” and refused to take it back. The man then said he would drive through the front door if they didn’t give him his money back.

So, a little after 4 p.m., the man did exactly that.

No one was reported as injured and the damage to the building didn’t threaten the structure.

The man was arrested and booked for felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.