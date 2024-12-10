On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man crashes car through front door of dealership

Dec 10, 2024, 8:35 AM

police lights...

FILE - (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Diana Jones's Profile Picture

BY DIANA JONES


KSLTV.com

SANDY — On Monday afternoon a man drove a car through the front door of a dealership.

According to Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police Department, a man purchased a car from Tim Dahle Mazda in Sandy Monday morning. But after finding some mechanical issues he was trying to return it.

Moffitt also said the dealership had sold the vehicle “as is” and refused to take it back. The man then said he would drive through the front door if they didn’t give him his money back.

So, a little after 4 p.m., the man did exactly that.

No one was reported as injured and the damage to the building didn’t threaten the structure.

The man was arrested and booked for felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

police lights...

Diana Jones

Man crashes car through front door of dealership

A man drove a car through the front door of a dealership on Monday after the company refused to give him a refund, police say.

4 seconds ago

A man in a wheelchair narrowly escaped a burning van with the help of a stranger, who heard his cri...

Garna Mejia

Man narrowly escapes burning van with help of stranger nearby

A man who narrowly survived being burned alive is sharing his story.

2 hours ago

Robert Hammers, the owner of Eurosports Automotive, is facing 10 felony charges after customers cou...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Charges filed against SLC dealership owner after dozens of buyers complain of undelivered titles

Three months after buying her car, Kortnee Smith was still having trouble getting the title from the dealership.

10 hours ago

Switchpoint's micro-shelters provide people with a private place to stay, pictured Monday, Dec. 9, ...

Mike Anderson

Switchpoint asks for holiday help to support the homeless

A nonprofit that is working to help Utah's homeless get back into the community is asking for some help this holiday season. The organization's needs go up this time of year, as they try to help with some basic things we take for granted.

12 hours ago

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)...

Diana Jones, KSL NewsRadio

Man stabbed in head in Ogden

On Monday evening a stabbing was reported in Ogden.

12 hours ago

FILE – A Hyundai logo on a car. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Police warn Kia and Hyundai drivers about an unusual spike in car thefts

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an unusually high number of car thefts and said that Hyundai and Kia owners in particular need to look out.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Man crashes car through front door of dealership