On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa Commits To BYU Basketball

Dec 10, 2024, 8:47 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The nation’s No. 1 basketball recruit has committed to BYU.

AJ Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 wing from Brockton, Massachusetts, who is playing his final high school basketball season at Utah Prep in Hurricane, will continue his basketball career with BYU.

AJ Dybantsa commits to BYU on national television

Dybantsa announced his commitment to BYU in a nationally televised appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.”

The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class picked BYU over a final four of programs that included Alabama, Kansas, and North Carolina.

Dybantsa is the second five-star prospect BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young has landed since taking over as coach in April. Before Young’s arrival, BYU had not signed any five-star prospects in the internet era.

The previous five-star signee under Young is current freshman guard Egor Demin.

Dybantsa’s recruitment with BYU heated up in the spring

BYU got into the mix for Dybantsa when they offered him a scholarship at the end of May. From that point forward, Kevin Young and his staff made Dybantsa their top priority in the 2025 recruiting class.

Dybantsa took an unofficial visit in June, an official visit in October, and finally a game visit to the Marriott Center in November. BYU coaches frequently attended Dybantsa’s Utah Prep games around the country.

In August, Dybantsa led Utah Prep to a title in the Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship against the China National Team. In that game, Dybantsa scored 32 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had four assists and four steals.

Last month, Dybantsa earned MVP honors in a Hoopfest game with Utah Prep against nationally ranked Link Academy, scoring 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Potential No. 1 NBA draft pick

Dybantsa has made it clear throughout his recruitment that he would be a one-and-done prospect at the college he chooses. Throughout Dybantsa’s recruitment, BYU has leaned into its experience with the NBA.

Dybantsa is projected as a potential No. 1 NBA draft pick in the 2026 Draft.

Landing Dybantsa gives BYU a generational prospect that puts the Cougars into the national conversation in college hoops.

Kevin Young is a former NBA assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers. He also has a staff of assistant coaches, support staff, trainers, and nutritionists with NBA backgrounds.

“One of the things that I think is unique about us is the stuff that we’re talking to recruits and their parents about; it’s not hypothetical,” Young said in November on his pitch to recruits. “I’ve done it at the NBA level. Where these guys are trying to get to, I’ve been there. I’ve lived that life, and I’ve brought a lot of people here on our staff who have also lived that life.

“So when we talk about a strength and conditioning program, it’s not hypothetical. We talk about a nutrition plan for someone to grow their body; it’s not hypothetical. Player development on the court, we’ve got multiple guys who were G-League head coaches. Again, it’s not hypothetical.”

AJ Dybantsa has a perfect composite rating

Dybantsa was initially going to be part of the class of 2026 until he reclassified in the fall of 2023. Since then, Dybantsa quickly emerged as the nation’s No. 1 prospect for the class of 2025.

The superstar prospect turns 18 years old next month.

In the 247Sports Composite ratings, Dybantsa is the only player in the class of 2025 with a perfect 1.0000 rating.

Dybantsa joins a strong BYU basketball recruiting class for 2025 that already includes 7-foot four-star center Xavion Staton from Las Vegas and Top-125 prospect Chamberlain Burgess from Orem High School.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s NIL Collective Issues Statement After AJ Dybantsa Commits

BYU's official NIL collective issues a public statement after AJ Dybantsa commits.

5 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa Commits To BYU Basketball

Utah Prep star AJ Dybantsa is committed to BYU.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football 2025 Signing Class Superlatives

Utah welcomed 23 new signees to the program and now that the dust has settled, KSL Sports is ready to hand out the superlatives.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Anatomy of Utah State Basketball’s Record 9-0 Start

The Aggies have done it again. In their first year under Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun, Utah State is undefeated through nine games, matching their best start to a season in program history.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pine View’s Four-Star Prospect Brock Harris Has Utah, BYU In Top Six

Pine View's Brock Harris, ranked as the nation’s fourth-best tight end, has narrowed his college choices to six schools.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Assign Isaiah Collier To G League

The Utah Jazz have assigned rookie Isaiah Collier to the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa Commits To BYU Basketball