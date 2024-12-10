BYU’s NIL Collective Issues Statement After AJ Dybantsa Commits

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball lands the nation’s No. 1 recruit, AJ Dybantsa.

Dybantsa announced his commitment in front of a national TV audience on ESPN’s “First Take.”

BOOM! AJ Dybantsa, the nation’s No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2025, has committed to #BYU.#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/fZjeVnHIxL — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 10, 2024

The decision to pick BYU over blue-bloods North Carolina, Kansas, and National Title contender Alabama is a shock to the college basketball landscape.

For months, Dybantsa was trending towards BYU. But it came down to the wire with the final four schools.

Dybantsa pointed to BYU’s coaching staff as having an NBA background. The Utah Prep star is projected as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Kevin Young coached with the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers and has a staff of coaches and support staff who have also worked in the league.

During the recruitment, many reporters and insiders have pointed to the potential NIL package that BYU is giving Dybantsa to play for the Cougars.

No official details on what Dybantsa received from BYU as part of his NIL package are available.

In October, On3 reported that Dybantsa could net upwards of $4-4.5 million from BYU.

BYU’s official NIL collective releases statement after AJ Dybantsa commits

Moments after Dybantsa committed to BYU on ESPN, BYU’s official NIL Collective, The Royal Blue, issued a public statement.

“We are thrilled about AJ Dybantsa committing to the BYU basketball program! During his decision making process he said he was looking for a program that he felt would be family-oriented, had a coach who would develop him, and a program that would win. He’s found that in BYU. Something special is happening in this program and on this campus.

“As the official NIL collective of BYU Athletics, we are glad to play a role in AJ’s NIL deal while he’s with the program. The collective’s efforts are indeed collective. We are thankful for the 875 donors from more than 30 different states who have provided support to more than 300 BYU student-athletes across 13 teams. The collective has received major gifts from 32 alumni. We are grateful for the unprecedented ecosystem of BYU. The entrepreneurial DNA of Cougar Nation is unrivaled.

“The Royal Blue is committed to aligning with the goals, objectives and mission of BYU as a university. We can’t wait for what’s ahead, this season and beyond! The world is our campus. Go Cougs!”

Dybantsa is the highest-rated recruit BYU has signed in the internet era.

The addition of Dybantsa sent BYU’s 2025 recruiting class to No. 11 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the class of 2025.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper