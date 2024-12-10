On the Site:
Fire in West Valley displaces residents after spreading to home

Dec 10, 2024, 10:25 AM | Updated: 10:55 am

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Several people in West Valley were displaced on Monday after a car fire spread to their home.

West Valley firefighters responded to a fire at 4273 West Vassar Circle just after 1 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire started in a car but spread to the home’s garage and attic.

The fire didn’t injure anyone but it left the home uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross is helping the five adults and two children displaced by the fire.

Local News

