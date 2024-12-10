On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Utah Hockey Club Finalizing 2025 Jersey Designs, Branding

Dec 10, 2024, 10:30 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the deadline approaching for next year’s jersey designs and more permanent branding, the Utah Hockey Club has been busy finalizing their plans with the NHL.

According to NHL Insider Nicholas Cotsonika, following the board of Governors meeting this week, front office members and individuals from Utah’s ownership group met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and senior executive vice president of marketing and chief branding officer, Brian Jennings, to discuss their plans.

“We’re deep in the [jersey] design process for next season, which goes hand in glove with our brand identity and what we’re going to do there,” Armstrong told NHL.com.

“We’re all working within the timelines and trying to get creative about those to give ourselves as much runway to get all those pieces lined up properly.”

When will the jersey and branding submission designs be submitted?

Generally, submitting a new jersey design is an 18-month process that begins in April and is not finalized until the following season.

Due to the nature of their sudden relocation to Utah and throwing together an NHL season in the span of five months, Utah was granted some lenience in that area.

However, with that being said, Utah’s deadline is swiftly approaching to make things more permanent moving forward.

“I’d say we’re getting close to needing to make some decisions. I’d say early in the new year. Everybody’s tried their best to work flexibly — or away from hard and fast deadlines — because it is a complicated process, especially on the [intellectual property] side.

“Just making sure we’ve got everything lined up and buttoned up before we make any firm decisions,” Armstrong told NHL.com.

When will the new branding and jersey designs be unveiled?

While the NHL and Fanatics will need the submissions shortly, the new designs likely won’t be unveiled to the general public until after the inaugural season.

With so much to do and so much attention on the team in their first year, Armstrong doesn’t want to take away any of the current spotlight with future branding.

“That’s what we’re thinking now,” Armstrong said. “We’ve been saying we don’t want to take the wind out of our sails on Season One.”

“We’ve got such a great response in our inaugural season and a lot of momentum, and we want the focus to continue to be on this inaugural season and the efforts our players are putting into making it a successful season. We don’t want to dominate that conversation with what we might be or not be next year. I think that’s important.”

Will the Utah Hockey Club jerseys change much next season?

As the newest franchise in the National Hockey League, the Utah Hockey Club absolutely nailed their original sweaters for the inaugural season.

Featuring a diagonal “Utah” on both sweaters complimented by the rock black, salt white and mountain blue, fans have quickly fallen in love with the new look.

Related: Utah Hockey Club President: No Alternate Jerseys Planned, Opportunities Like Outdoor Games Could Change That

But what does that mean for next season?

According to Armstrong, they won’t deviate much from the current jerseys aside from introducing whatever their new logo is onto one of them.

That means that the other will likely not change very much if it all and based on the fact that Armstrong has said they like to feature “Utah” on the road, that would likely mean the white sweater does not change.

“I would say substantially similar is where we are leaning right now based on the response that we’ve had. But there will be differences, there will be adjustments made. Obviously one of them will be adorned our logo which we land on…because of the feedback being as strong as it has been with these jerseys, we don’t want to dramatically shift the sands on them,” Armstrong said.

“This is about Utah, it’s for Utah, people have really connected with that season one identity, Utah across the front of the uniform so from our vantage point we want to make sure that’s a part of one of the jerseys. I think people can appreciate and speculate that when we’re away, we want to represent Utah,” Armstrong shared.

RELATED STORIES

Original Utah Hockey Club team names in fan survey

Shortly after the team was acquired by Smith Entertainment Group, a survey was released to fans with an opportunity to vote for their top favorite names.

These are the nicknames listed on the survey:

  • Utah Blast
  • Utah Powder
  • Utah Mammoth
  • Utah Mountaineers
  • Utah Black Diamonds
  • Utah Swarm
  • Utah Yeti
  • Utah Caribou
  • Utah Frost
  • Utah Venom
  • Utah Squall
  • Utah Outlaws
  • Utah Hive
  • Utah Freeze
  • Utah Fury
  • Utah HC
  • Utah Glaciers
  • Utah Canyons
  • Utah Blizzard
  • Utah Ice

Several members of Utah Hockey Club share their thoughts on team name

While nothing has been confirmed, both General Manager Bill Armstrong and forward Clayton Keller have weighed in on what they believe the team’s name will be.

Following the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Armstrong referenced the name Yeti when discussing Tij Iginla as their selection.

“When we hit pick five, that’s when we knew. That’s when we knew he would be a Utah Yeti, I think,” he said.

“I’m not allowed to pick the name. But I think the little kids in Utah vote about 25 times a day, so I think they got it,” Armstrong continued.

As for Keller, he mentioned the name Yeti at the NHL North American Players Media Tour during the preseason.

“It sounds like it’s going to be the Yeti, but I don’t know,” Keller said. “We’ll see what happens. Whatever they choose, I think it’ll be a good one.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now return home for a single game homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. The game can be viewed on ESPN+, Hulu or Disney+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Erupts After AJ Dybantsa Commits To BYU Basketball

Dybantsa's decision to play for the BYU Cougars shocked many around the country and sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday morning.

6 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah Hockey Club Finalizing 2025 Jersey Designs, Branding

With the deadline approaching for next year's jersey designs and more permanent branding, the Utah Hockey Club has been busy finalizing their plans with the NHL.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s NIL Collective Issues Statement After AJ Dybantsa Commits

BYU's official NIL collective issues a public statement after AJ Dybantsa commits.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa Commits To BYU Basketball

Utah Prep star AJ Dybantsa is committed to BYU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football 2025 Signing Class Superlatives

Utah welcomed 23 new signees to the program and now that the dust has settled, KSL Sports is ready to hand out the superlatives.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Anatomy of Utah State Basketball’s Record 9-0 Start

The Aggies have done it again. In their first year under Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun, Utah State is undefeated through nine games, matching their best start to a season in program history.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Report: Utah Hockey Club Finalizing 2025 Jersey Designs, Branding