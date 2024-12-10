Social Media Erupts After AJ Dybantsa Commits To BYU Basketball

PROVO, Utah – BYU shocked the college basketball world after the nation’s No. 1 recruit, AJ Dybantsa, announced his commitment to Kevin Young’s squad on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday morning.

The Cougars landed their biggest recruit in the program’s history, but they also beat out Alabama and Blue Bloods like Kansas and North Carolina, who were also in Dybantsa’s final four.

BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young secured a commitment from Dybantsa two weeks ago and the No. 1 prospect signed with the Cougars making him official.

The impact of Dybantsa making it official to BYU was felt on social media.

Social Media Reacts To Dybantsa’s BYU Commitment

The moment No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa announced he is a #BYU Cougar.#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/UryFG7DawT — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 10, 2024

Huge announcement done on National TV on ESPN. Dybantsa with coach Young and the other players on the roster and committed to #BYU make this program a national championship contender. https://t.co/Q7tFmLE6uz — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) December 10, 2024

AJ Dybantsa choosing BYU is going to go down as one of the crazier sports stories in the history of our state. The makeover in identity over the last 6 months has been completely unpredictable. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 10, 2024

Truly remarkable.

Not sure if the Marriott Center can hit another level of crazy, but this kid will test that thought.

BYU is having a VERY good year. https://t.co/B0CAROSjA3 — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) December 10, 2024

AJ Dybantsa – the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft class – has committed to Brigham Young University, he announces on ESPN’s First Take. Landmark day for the BYU Cougars. pic.twitter.com/8qB64WqtIE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 10, 2024

No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa is committing to BYU 🚨😱 pic.twitter.com/d3zuYoEgIp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2024

AJ Dybansta — the top prospect in the 2025 class — has announced a commitment to BYU. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 10, 2024

No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa commits to #BYU. Generational talent. BYU just won the lottery.#BYUHoops https://t.co/pDpzN0hnSM — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 10, 2024

“Who said I can’t play Duke at BYU” Legendary stuff from AJ Dybantsa 😭 pic.twitter.com/PPPv6BSwg8 — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) December 10, 2024

AJ DYBANTSA, THE NO. 1 PLAYER IN THE COUNTRY, IS TAKING HIS TALENTS TO BYU 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xRaPNkqj2c — Rivals (@Rivals) December 10, 2024

Hell of a job by Kevin Young and BYU getting the top recruit in the nation in AJ Dybansta. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) December 10, 2024

The #1 recruit AJ Dybansta is heading to BYU

pic.twitter.com/8Dnztudvyz — Mark Titus Show (@MarkTitusShow) December 10, 2024

Wow. An absolutely game-changing, program-altering add for BYU. AJ Dybantsa will be one of the front runners for NPOY next year, and he’s an ideal fit in Kevin Young’s offense. Can’t wait to see it https://t.co/jIMwCuXoWp — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) December 10, 2024

BYU has secured the commitment of No. 1 overall recruit AJ Dybantsa, who NBA executives are already eyeing for 2026. Dybantsa is viewed as one of the best wing prospects over the last five years. Jazz owner Ryan Smith and GM Danny Ainge, BYU alumni, played a role in NIL. pic.twitter.com/LfJE66sGAo — Evan Sidery (@esidery) December 10, 2024

BYU Basketball just landed the #1 high school recruit in the United States! MY GOODNESS GRACIOUS!!!! — Jonathan Tavernari (@For3JT) December 10, 2024

AJ Dybantsa, the #1 ranked recruit in the country, just committed to BYU! 🚨🤩 He’s now the highest ranked recruit in program history. 🔥@ADybantsa @slam_university pic.twitter.com/pJQJr1F8Co — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 10, 2024

It’s official. BYU has landed the best high school player in the country. Here’s what AJ Dybantsa will bring to the program. https://t.co/7R0qboKz73 pic.twitter.com/O7cnmeiuc8 — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) December 10, 2024

As my friends in Provo would say: Heck yeah. https://t.co/YUNpEtzkO4 — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) December 10, 2024

BYU’s official NIL collective releases statement after AJ Dybantsa commits

Moments after Dybantsa committed to BYU on ESPN, BYU’s official NIL Collective, The Royal Blue, issued a public statement.

“We are thrilled about AJ Dybantsa committing to the BYU basketball program! During his decision making process he said he was looking for a program that he felt would be family-oriented, had a coach who would develop him, and a program that would win. He’s found that in BYU. Something special is happening in this program and on this campus.

“As the official NIL collective of BYU Athletics, we are glad to play a role in AJ’s NIL deal while he’s with the program. The collective’s efforts are indeed collective. We are thankful for the 875 donors from more than 30 different states who have provided support to more than 300 BYU student-athletes across 13 teams. The collective has received major gifts from 32 alumni. We are grateful for the unprecedented ecosystem of BYU. The entrepreneurial DNA of Cougar Nation is unrivaled.

“The Royal Blue is committed to aligning with the goals, objectives and mission of BYU as a university. We can’t wait for what’s ahead, this season and beyond! The world is our campus. Go Cougs!”

Dybantsa is the highest-rated recruit BYU has signed in the internet era.

The addition of Dybantsa sent BYU’s 2025 recruiting class to No. 11 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the class of 2025.

