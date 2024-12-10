On the Site:
Social Media Erupts After AJ Dybantsa Commits To BYU Basketball

Dec 10, 2024, 10:46 AM

PROVO, Utah – BYU shocked the college basketball world after the nation’s No. 1 recruit, AJ Dybantsa, announced his commitment to Kevin Young’s squad on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday morning.

The Cougars landed their biggest recruit in the program’s history, but they also beat out Alabama and Blue Bloods like Kansas and North Carolina, who were also in Dybantsa’s final four.

BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young secured a commitment from Dybantsa two weeks ago and the No. 1 prospect signed with the Cougars making him official.

The impact of Dybantsa making it official to BYU was felt on social media.

Social Media Reacts To Dybantsa’s BYU Commitment

BYU’s official NIL collective releases statement after AJ Dybantsa commits

Moments after Dybantsa committed to BYU on ESPN, BYU’s official NIL Collective, The Royal Blue, issued a public statement.

“We are thrilled about AJ Dybantsa committing to the BYU basketball program! During his decision making process he said he was looking for a program that he felt would be family-oriented, had a coach who would develop him, and a program that would win. He’s found that in BYU. Something special is happening in this program and on this campus.

“As the official NIL collective of BYU Athletics, we are glad to play a role in AJ’s NIL deal while he’s with the program. The collective’s efforts are indeed collective. We are thankful for the 875 donors from more than 30 different states who have provided support to more than 300 BYU student-athletes across 13 teams. The collective has received major gifts from 32 alumni. We are grateful for the unprecedented ecosystem of BYU. The entrepreneurial DNA of Cougar Nation is unrivaled.

“The Royal Blue is committed to aligning with the goals, objectives and mission of BYU as a university. We can’t wait for what’s ahead, this season and beyond! The world is our campus. Go Cougs!”

Dybantsa is the highest-rated recruit BYU has signed in the internet era.

The addition of Dybantsa sent BYU’s 2025 recruiting class to No. 11 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the class of 2025.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the AJ Dybantsa and the BYU Cougars? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

