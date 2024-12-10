On the Site:
CRIME

‘Suspicious packages’ lead to Heber City drug bust, police say

Dec 10, 2024, 2:13 PM

FILE - A Heber City Police Department logo on sleeve of a Heber City police officer. (Silas Walker, Deseret News)

BY ALTON BARNHART


HEBER CITY  — A Heber City man was arrested after suspicious packages containing illegal drugs were stopped by U.S. Postal Inspectors, according to the Heber City Police Department.

According to a post from Heber police, the Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force, along with Heber City Police Department officers and the Summit County K9 Unit, assisted U.S. postal inspectors with packages of drugs being delivered to a Heber City residence.

After further investigation, a search warrant was issued.

According to Heber City police, Elijah Carrillo was arrested after arriving home, while the search was underway.

During the search, officers recovered a variety of drugs, including cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, ketamine, and many marijuana products. In addition, six firearms were located and seized by police.

Police also stated that an additional search warrant was issued to check Carrillo’s vehicle and trailer, which led to officers finding two pounds of marijuana.

Task Force Commander and Deputy Chief of Heber City Police Department Branden Russell said the success of the operation highlights the importance of keeping the community safe.

“We are proud to support our partners in this significant operation and remain committed to protecting Heber City from illegal drug activity.”

