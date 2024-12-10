On the Site:
BYU Soars In Recruiting Rankings After AJ Dybantsa Signs

Dec 10, 2024, 1:53 PM

PROVO, Utah – Adding No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa sent BYU soaring in the recruiting rankings.

AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class, publicly announced his commitment to BYU on Tuesday during ESPN’s First Take.

Entering Tuesday, BYU was ranked No. 33 in the 247Sports Team Recruiting rankings for the class of 2025.

After signing Dybantsa, BYU is knocking on the door of a top-10 recruiting class for the 2025 cycle.

BYU basketball climbs the 2025 recruiting class rankings

BYU is ranked No. 11 in the 247Sports Team Composite Recruiting Rankings for the class of 2025. This is the highest ranking for BYU since the 2013 class finished ranked No. 20.

The composite gathers data from all of the major recruiting services.

Rivals.com’s rankings have BYU’s 2025 class at No. 6, ESPN tabbed the Cougars three-man haul at No. 8.

“We’re so excited to welcome AJ and his family to BYU,” head coach Kevin Young said. “We’ve been able to build a great relationship with him and his family and can’t wait to have them all in BYU blue. AJ is a generational talent. He’s a great young man who has a strong appetite to be the best player he can be. His versatile skill set and playmaking will seamlessly fit into our style of play. This is a great day for BYU basketball.”

BYU’s 2025 class includes two other signees besides Dybantsa, who has a perfect 1.000 composite score as a prospect.

Four-star center Xavion Staton, rated as the 31st overall prospect in the country, signed with BYU in November. The 7-foot recruit picked BYU over offers from Michigan, Stanford, UNLV, and others.

BYU also signed Orem High forward Chamberlain Burgess, a top-125 prospect, who will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

The 2025 class for BYU ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 Conference behind Houston, who has three 5-star prospects in their class, and Kansas with two five-star pickups.

Top College Basketball Team Recruiting Rankings for Class of 2025

247Sports Composite Rankings

As of December 10, 2024

1. Duke (Four 5-stars)

2. Houston (Three 5-stars)

3. UConn (Three 5-stars)

4. Kansas (Two 5-stars)

5. Arkansas (Two 5-stars)

6. Kentucky (One 5-star)

7. Notre Dame (One 5-star)

8. Mississippi State

9. Syracuse

10. SMU

11. BYU (One 5-star)

12. Alabama

13. Washington

14. Michigan

15. LSU

16. Auburn

17. Iowa State

18. Northwestern

19. Georgia

20. Butler

21. Marquette

22. Penn State

23. South Carolina

24. Georgia Tech

25. Clemson

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

