On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL+

Financial scam artists moving to social media in 2024

Dec 10, 2024, 3:22 PM

The BBB of Salt Lake is alerting people of a highly sophisticated scam on social media that looks l...

The BBB of Salt Lake is alerting people of a highly sophisticated scam on social media that looks legit, but once you place your order, the problems begins. (Rawpixel.com, Shutterstock)

(Rawpixel.com, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY IVY FARGUHESON, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — If you noticed more ads on your social media feeds this year, you are not alone.

And if you fell victim to one of the many financial scams those ads hide from unsuspecting scrollers, you definitely are not alone.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Trade Commission reported they received approximately 880,000 complaints of cyber fraud in 2023 and expect to see more in 2024. During the same year, online scammers stole a total of $12.5 billion from innocent consumers, according to the FTC, more than the value of the Dallas Cowboys.

Utahns of all ages have as great a possibility of being scammed as anyone in another state. You will not be romanced via email by a prince, however. These scams appear much more realistic than in the past.

“We always see an increase in online scams during the holidays, and they are getting more and more sophisticated,” said Melani Fox, director of communication for the Better Business Bureau of Salt Lake City. “Anyone can be a victim of a scam. Anyone can be targeted. We never want anyone to feel like you’re dumb for falling for any of them. They are hard to see.”

Case in point: A current social media scam hitting phones and desktops alike comes just in time for holiday shopping. The company offers personalized shirts, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and more with pictures of family members, pets, and favorite mountains to hand out to your loved ones on Christmas morning. The advertisement appears on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, looking as smooth and glossy as any department store’s advertisements.

Once you place your order, it takes longer than expected for your package to arrive, if it arrives at all. If it does come, you will open a box of fabric, or misspelled, dirty items with stains and other markings. What makes this advertisement so effective is that you are provided a customer service number when you place your order to contact if there are any problems.

You call the number, and the person on the other line apologizes for the delay. You call again, and this time the number is no longer in service.

Despite the frustrations and genuine financial problems that come with falling for this type of scam, it may be better to know you are not alone in experiencing any of this.

“I don’t want people to feel afraid. I want them to be cautious,” said Katie Hass, director of the Division of Consumer Protection. She has also been the victim of an online scam. “You need to educate yourself on how scammers move. We all need to be a little more cautious and ask questions.”

Hass referred to people being a “WISE” consumer, an acronym with W for “watch out for red flags”; I for “investigate” the company claiming to sell things online; S for “setting boundaries,” as in deciding how much you will spend beforehand, not succumbing to pressure to sign up right now; and E for “examine” everything the company is saying.

Consumer advocacy groups remind shoppers that one reason scammers are so successful this time of year is that shoppers are not paying attention. They have so much on their minds. For that reason, it becomes more important to practice being a WISE shopper and be accustomed to analyzing any advertisement that comes your way.

“We think this can be preventable. … There are tips of what you can do when you’re shopping that can help,” Fox said. “You can always come to us with any questions and use the bureau’s Scam Tracker to see what scams are out there.”

How to avoid social media ad scams

  1. Research the company before making a purchase. Before entering any personal information into a website, research the company thoroughly. A real business should have valid contact information (i.e., a working phone number and customer service email address). If the business has a physical address, research it on Google or Apple Maps. Look to see if it has a profile on BBB.org.
  2. Be skeptical of too-good-to-be-true ads. Ads promising extreme discounts, free products, or “limited-time offers” may be bait to lure you into a scam.
  3. Inspect the ad and website. Look for red flags: Poor grammar, blurry images, or generic product descriptions can indicate a scam. You should also verify the URL. Scammers often create fake websites with slightly misspelled domain names. Also, check for HTTPS. Ensure the website URL starts with “https://” for secure transactions.
  4. Look up reviews on other websites. Read as many reviews as possible from websites besides the company selling the product. Keep a close eye out for customer complaints. Search the business name in a trusted search engine to see if others have reported the business as fraudulent.
  5. Beware of “sponsored” ads. Just because an ad is labeled “sponsored” doesn’t mean it’s legitimate. Social media platforms don’t always verify the authenticity of advertisers.
  6. Pay with a credit card. Ideally, use a credit card instead of a debit card since it’s easier to dispute fraudulent charges with a credit card, and there is a better chance of getting a refund.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL+

The BBB of Salt Lake is alerting people of a highly sophisticated scam on social media that looks l...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Financial scam artists moving to social media in 2024

If you noticed more ads on your social media feeds this year, you are not alone. And if you fell victim to one of the many financial scams those ads hide from unsuspecting scrollers, you definitely are not alone.

5 seconds ago

U.S. Army soldiers in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 15. The Department of Veterans ...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

VA funding first psychedelic-assisted therapy study since the 1960s

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to study the effects of a psychedelic drug on veterans as the regulatory landscape behind psychedelic treatment shifts.

2 days ago

Dry eyes, viral conjunctivitis—also known as pink eye—and eye allergies are common in the winte...

MICHELLE LEE

Protecting your eyes in the winter

Did you know that our eyes need extra special care during the winter? It may not be top of mind for most people, but winter weather can take a toll on our eye health.

2 days ago

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 16. S...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City’s top music artists in 2024, according to Spotify

Taylor Swift wrote a thousand songs that Salt Lakers apparently found cool in 2024, according to newly released Spotify data.

5 days ago

West Valley City leaders approved plans paving the way for redevelopment of the Redwood Swap Meet s...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Redwood Swap Meet vendors out by Dec. 22 as redevelopment edges ahead

Vendors at the Redwood Swap Meet have to vacate the site by late December to make way for planned new housing.

9 days ago

Anya Fazulyanov, 19, from Cedar Hills, poses with her trophy from the Food Network's Christmas Cook...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Cedar Hills woman wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Anya Fazulyanov did not have to be intimidated by the older, possibly more experienced competition on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." They needed to be intimidated by her.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Financial scam artists moving to social media in 2024