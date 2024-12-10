On the Site:
Jazz Recall Isaiah Collier After Brilliant G League Debut

Dec 10, 2024, 3:18 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Isaiah Collier wasn’t long for the G League after his dynamite showing for the Salt Lake City Stars.

The Utah Jazz recalled the rookie after his dominant performance in Monday night’s 131-114 win over the Stockton Kings.

Isaiah Collier Recalled After G League Debut

Collier wasted no time making his presence known in the G League scoring the first 10 points for the Salt Lake City Stars win at the Maverik Center.

The guard finished the game with a staggering 36 points, five assists, and three rebounds on 15-18 shooting including 5-6 from the three-point line.

“I’m trying to find ways to get better,” Collier said after the win. “I think that was the main thing with me coming down to the Stars.”

The guard’s five made threes in his lone G League appearance are more than he’s made with the Jazz in 16 games having shot just 4-27 from the three-point line.

“I think I should the ball really well tonight so I’m happy about that,” Collier added.

After Monday’s performance, Collier was back with the Jazz at practice on Tuesday morning.

Collier has gotten off to a slow start in his rookie season averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in 16 appearances.

The guard is shooting just 31 percent from the floor, 15 percent from three, and 44 percent from the free-throw line in his young career.

Collier attended college for one year with the USC Trojans before being selected by the Jazz in June’s draft.

During his Trojans career, Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists. 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky

