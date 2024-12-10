Jazz Recall Isaiah Collier After Brilliant G League Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – Isaiah Collier wasn’t long for the G League after his dynamite showing for the Salt Lake City Stars.

The Utah Jazz recalled the rookie after his dominant performance in Monday night’s 131-114 win over the Stockton Kings.

Isaiah Collier Recalled After G League Debut

Collier wasted no time making his presence known in the G League scoring the first 10 points for the Salt Lake City Stars win at the Maverik Center.

The guard finished the game with a staggering 36 points, five assists, and three rebounds on 15-18 shooting including 5-6 from the three-point line.

Isaiah Collier was unstoppable in his @SLCStars debut! The @UtahJazz first-round draft pick scored a game-high 36 points on nearly perfect 83% shooting from the field. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pbqtrWIzSg — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 10, 2024

“I’m trying to find ways to get better,” Collier said after the win. “I think that was the main thing with me coming down to the Stars.”

The guard’s five made threes in his lone G League appearance are more than he’s made with the Jazz in 16 games having shot just 4-27 from the three-point line.

“I think I should the ball really well tonight so I’m happy about that,” Collier added.

After Monday’s performance, Collier was back with the Jazz at practice on Tuesday morning.

In his G League debut, Isaiah Collier records 36 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds on 15-18 shooting including 5-6 from downtown. Played just 28 minutes. #TakeNote | @slcstars — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 10, 2024

Collier has gotten off to a slow start in his rookie season averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in 16 appearances.

The guard is shooting just 31 percent from the floor, 15 percent from three, and 44 percent from the free-throw line in his young career.

Collier attended college for one year with the USC Trojans before being selected by the Jazz in June’s draft.

During his Trojans career, Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists. 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

