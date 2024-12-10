On the Site:
UHP Trooper who fell off bridge returns to work

Dec 10, 2024, 4:05 PM

This past February, Myer, a trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol, fell more than thirty feet off a ...

This past February, Myer, a trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol, fell more than thirty feet off a bridge near 7200 South and I-80. (Alex Cabrero, KSLTV)

BY ALEX CABRERO


MURRAY — It’s not quite the assignment Steve Myer loves. However, after what he has been through, he is just happy to be working at all.

“I am working 20 hours a week,” Myer said. “It gets me out and about doing stuff, so it has been good to be back.”

This past February, Myer, a trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol, fell more than thirty feet off a bridge near 7200 South and I-80.

Mayer said he jumped to get behind a barrier without realizing how high up he was. (Alex Cabrero, KSLTV)

He was laying spike strips to try and help stop a drug suspect who was being chased.

When the suspect swerved at him, Mayer said he jumped to get behind a barrier without realizing how high up he was.

“It is a miracle after miracle with that day in general,” Myer said. “People seeing me go over, getting to me quickly, our helicopter being up and able to respond.”

The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter pilot and crew decided to land and fly Myer to the hospital that day instead of waiting for a medical helicopter to arrive.

Doctors told Myer that the decision and quick helicopter ride saved his life.

Not only did he suffer hip, pelvis, and shoulder injuries, but his heart was ripped from its cavity on impact.

Ten months and tons of rehab later, Myer, whose friends call him Odie, is now back to work on office duty.

“The good part is getting back and being around your buddies and friends. Just great people and feeling like you are accomplishing something on a day-to-day basis, even though it’s part-time, that part has been really good,” Myer said.

Myer said he has received an overwhelming amount of support from people who sent him letters and cards, not only from across Utah but from all across the country.

He also said it has been nice getting to know his neighbors better because they’ll stop and ask him how he is doing while he walks around his neighborhood for exercise.

“It has been fun to get to know them,” he said with a smile. “I knew my immediate neighbors before, but now I know just about everyone in our neighborhood.”

Myer would love to get back on patrol and ride with the motor squad again but he knows that takes time.

He says time is something he appreciates more of now.

“I am grateful to be able to still be here and spend time with my family. I cherish every second of it now,” he said.

“Work was, in my early years, that is what I did. I missed stuff. I missed kids games and stuff and I try not to miss that anymore and just take it all for granted.”

