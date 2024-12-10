Utah State Leading Rusher Rahsul Faison To Enter NFL Draft

LOGAN, Utah – The excitement over hiring Bronco Mendenhall was short-lived for Utah State. Days after Mendenhall was announced as the next Aggie head coach, 1000-yard rusher Rahsul Faison announced he would enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity of a lifetime and giving me the strength to overcome all the adversity and all of the struggles that have been put in front of me my whole life,” Faison said in his statement on social media.

After thanking his mother for her sacrifices in his life and career, the two-year Aggie running back thanks the program.

“Lastly, I want to thank Aggie Nation and my coaches,” Faison began. “Thank you for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football, something I have always dreamed of since I was a kid. Thank you for challenging me and pushing me to become the best version of myself on and off the field.”

The Pottstown, Pennsylvania native led the Aggies with 1,142 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 198 carries. He added 22 catches for 99 yards, finishing with 1,208 yards of offense as a senior. Faison has a career-high 191 yards and two TDs in a home win over Hawai’i late in the year. He finished the year with five 100-yard games on the ground.

Faison and quarterback Spencer Petras each received invites to the 2025 Hula Bowl, which will be held on Saturday, January 11, in Orlando, Florida.

