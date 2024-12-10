On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Leading Rusher Rahsul Faison To Enter NFL Draft

Dec 10, 2024, 4:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The excitement over hiring Bronco Mendenhall was short-lived for Utah State. Days after Mendenhall was announced as the next Aggie head coach, 1000-yard rusher Rahsul Faison announced he would enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity of a lifetime and giving me the strength to overcome all the adversity and all of the struggles that have been put in front of me my whole life,” Faison said in his statement on social media.

RELATED: Utah State Loses All-Mountain West Receiver To NFL Draft

After thanking his mother for her sacrifices in his life and career, the two-year Aggie running back thanks the program.

“Lastly, I want to thank Aggie Nation and my coaches,” Faison began. “Thank you for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football, something I have always dreamed of since I was a kid. Thank you for challenging me and pushing me to become the best version of myself on and off the field.”

The Pottstown, Pennsylvania native led the Aggies with 1,142 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 198 carries. He added 22 catches for 99 yards, finishing with 1,208 yards of offense as a senior. Faison has a career-high 191 yards and two TDs in a home win over Hawai’i late in the year. He finished the year with five 100-yard games on the ground.

Faison and quarterback Spencer Petras each received invites to the 2025 Hula Bowl, which will be held on Saturday, January 11, in Orlando, Florida.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alex Smith Becomes First Ute Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

Legendary Utah Utes quarterback Alex Smith was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning in Atlanta Georgia.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Leading Rusher Rahsul Faison To Enter NFL Draft

Days after Mendenhall was announced as the next Aggie head coach, 1000-yard rusher Rahsul Faison announced he would enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Is Will Hardy Good At Developing Youth?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at whether Will Hardy has proven he can develop the team's young players.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Recall Isaiah Collier After Brilliant G League Debut

Isaiah Collier was recalled by the Utah Jazz from the G League after his dynamite showing for the Salt Lake City Stars.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Await Concacaf Champions Cup Draw In Busy Week For The Club

An already busy week for the Claret-and-Cobalt is just getting started, so let's break it down so you can follow along with RSL as their offseason preparation begins!

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Loses All-Mountain West Receiver To NFL Draft

Wide receiver Jalen Royals is set to take the next step in his football career after announcing his intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. 

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah State Leading Rusher Rahsul Faison To Enter NFL Draft