Alex Smith Becomes First Ute Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY- Legendary Utah Utes quarterback Alex Smith was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning in Atlanta Georgia.

Alex Smith, an All-American in 2004, was inducted with some other notable names like Julius Peppers, Randy Moss, and Larry Fitzgerald.

Congratulations to the first @Utah_Football Hall of Famer, Alex Smith! Tune in tomorrow, December 10th, at 6pm PST to see Smith get inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Watch here: https://t.co/US4B9cjJkA#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/kojAGt533v — National Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) December 9, 2024

Smith was Utah’s starter in 2003 and 2004, boasting an impressive record of 21-1 with his only loss coming to New Mexico. In 2004, Smith and the Utes didn’t lose a game, becoming the first team from a non-automatically qualifying conference to play in and win a BCS Bowl Game, defeating Pitt in the Fiest Bowl 35-7. That year, Alex threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns, putting up numbers that would later make him the number one overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Draft.

Alex Smith becomes not only the first player from the University of Utah but the entire Beehive State to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“I had one college scholarship offer when I came out of high school and it was the University of Utah,” Alex remembered, “and my teammates at Utah all had a similar story, we were overlooked by so many of the bigger schools and Utah gave us a chance.”

“It’s overwhelming… I’m so humbled to be here, to be sitting on this stage,” Smith said in awe of his situation, “To be sitting up here with so many of these greats that I grew up idolizing.”

Alex Smith made sure to remind everyone that he didn’t get to where he was by himself, giving praise to his coaches and teammates.

“I am so grateful for the amazing coaches, I had a plethora of Hall of Fame coaches in college, obviously the timing with Urban Myer and Dan Mullen and Mike Sanford was here and Kyle Whittingham were all on that staff, and obviously amazing teammates,” Smith said in gratitude, “I just happen to be lucky enough to be the quarterback of a truly historic team and I certainly hope that all of my teammates know that they’re a part of this with me.”

Congrats, Alex. You led us on the field and off. Nobody is more deserving!!! https://t.co/5BN7aLP2Tv — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) December 10, 2024

Alex Smith In The NFL

The former Utah standout played the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Bay Area franchise.

During his career, Smith played for the Niners, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Football Team (now the Commanders). He’s well known for battling back from a life-threatening injury and playing in the 2020 season.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft finished his 16-year career throwing for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns with a 62.6 completion rate.

Smith was named to the Pro Bowl three times during his career. He led the league in passer rating in 2017 and received the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2020.

