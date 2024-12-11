On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Juan Soto Reaches Record Contract Agreement With New York Mets

Dec 10, 2024, 6:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DALLAS (AP) — Shortly after striking a record $765 million, 15-year contract for Juan Soto with the New York Mets, agent Scott Boras walked into Nick & Sam’s, a restaurant near the winter meetings hotel, with about a dozen of his staff.

They were given a bottle of celebratory champagne and dined on deviled eggs, crab, shrimp and a New York strip steak — appropriate given that the Mets had stripped the All-Star outfielder from the rival Yankees.

“Scott is coming with his army of personnel. It was kind of like the `Gladiator,’” said Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who watched from across the steakhouse Sunday night.

Soto’s deal, the largest and longest in baseball history, was pending a physical. The agreement reverberated across the winter meetings and stung the Yankees, who on Sunday morning had raised their offer to $760 million over 16 years from $712.5 million for 15 years.

“My first thought is that my oldest kid is going to be 28 when he’s done playing. That really puts it in perspective for me,” San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Posey said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone learned of Soto’s decision when his flight arrived in Dallas.

“Literally that the wheels hit the runway and the alert hit my phone that he had signed with the Mets,” Boone recalled.

He texted an emoji of a face to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, a former Yankees coach. Mendoza wasn’t sure what Boone meant.

“I sent him another face,” Mendoza said Monday, shrugging his shoulders.
Soto’s deal, which includes a $75 million signing bonus, would rise to $805 million if the Mets exercise their right to void Soto’s ability to opt out after the 2029 season.

RELATED: Utah Utes Baseball Team To Play At Smith’s Ballpark In 2025

“I was shocked when I saw the bonus. My goodness,” said Cincinnati manager Terry Francona, thinking about the implications for prices other teams will have to pay for players. “I think it makes it harder, but I certainly don’t begrudge teams for doing it if they can. They’re not breaking the rules. We’re going to have to make really good decisions, and we’re not going to be able to outspend on mistakes, so we have to limit those.”

Soto’s deal sparked even greater expectations in a free agent market that includes pitchers Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, first basemen Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielder Anthony Santander.

“I think everybody’s intent is hopefully to land their planes as soon as possible, whether it’s trades or free agency,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

Some teams have feared the economic might of Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen, whose team has been baseball’s biggest spender during the last two years.

“We want to win and we have an owner that is willing to do whatever it takes,” Mendoza said.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns wouldn’t discuss Soto because the deal wasn’t finalized.

“Every year I’ve ever been around the game at some point in the offseason there is a cry of inflationary free agency,” he said. “And then at some point in the offseason there’s this worry that a bunch of players aren’t going to either get paid what they deserve or aren’t going to have jobs.”

Many small-market teams have long sought a salary cap but the consensus since the 1994-95 strike has been not to propose a hard limit, knowing it would provoke another lengthy work stoppage. The current labor contract expires in December 2026.

Most teams were priced out of the Soto market.

“We have to be creative. We have to put the best 26 guys on a roster or the best 40 guys on a roster, not the best one or two,” Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said. “I still think at the end of the day you have a chance to compete against those guys. Soto is going to hit four to five times a night. Those are impactful at-bats, but there’s other ways to combat that with a full 26-man roster.”

RELATED: Japanese Ace Roki Sasaki Expected To Enter MLB Free Agency

Soto, 26, helped Washington win the 2019 World Series and in 2022 turned down a $440 million, 15-year offer from the Nationals, who then traded him to San Diego.

“I can sit here and say that I’m the only manager that won a World Series with him,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “How about that?”

San Diego traded Soto to the Yankees last December.

“I’m not sure there’s anything we could do any different,” Cashman said. “Outside of winning the World Series, it played out perfect.”

Combining with Aaron Judge, Soto helped the Yankees win their first AL pennant since 2009 before they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Boras asked Saturday night for final offers in the morning.

“Hal Steinbrenner really stepped up to find a way to retain Juan Soto,” Cashman said. “He is one of one. He is a unique guy with a unique age.”

Boras called Cashman on Sunday night to inform him Soto was signing elsewhere.

Cashman then contacted Steinbrenner and team president Randy Levine to deliver the news to both jointly.

Cashman said the Yankees had a Zoom meeting with pitcher Blake Snell before he agreed to a $182 million, five-year deal with the Dodgers. The GM remains interested in Boras’ other clients, which include Burnes and Bregman.

“When you get a chance, give me a slot and we’ll talk about who’s remaining on the board,” Cashman said he told Boras during their Sunday night conversation.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Juan Soto Reaches Record Contract Agreement With New York Mets

Juan Soto's record $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets is the largest and longest deal in baseball history.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who’s The NBA Comparison For BYU Signee AJ Dybantsa?

Dybantsa and BYU coach Kevin Young weigh in on NBA comparisons for the No. 1 prospect.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alex Smith Becomes First Ute Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

Legendary Utah Utes quarterback Alex Smith was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning in Atlanta Georgia.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Leading Rusher Rahsul Faison To Enter NFL Draft

Days after Mendenhall was announced as the next Aggie head coach, 1000-yard rusher Rahsul Faison announced he would enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Is Will Hardy Good At Developing Youth?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at whether Will Hardy has proven he can develop the team's young players.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Recall Isaiah Collier After Brilliant G League Debut

Isaiah Collier was recalled by the Utah Jazz from the G League after his dynamite showing for the Salt Lake City Stars.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Juan Soto Reaches Record Contract Agreement With New York Mets