Auto repair shop catches fire, over $100,000 in damage

Dec 10, 2024, 7:36 PM

A Unified Fire tent at the Riverton Days event. (KSL TV)

A Unified Fire tent at the Riverton Days event. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An auto repair shop caught fire in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, leaving $100,000 in damage.

The fire was located at a Jiffy Lube near 1300 Fort Union Boulevard in Cottonwood Heights.

According to Capt. Tony Barker with Unified Fire Authority, the fire is believed to have been caused by a malfunctioning heater that had recently been installed.

Barker did not report any injuries to workers, customers or first responders.

The fire began in an attic space and was quickly extinguished by crews on scene.

Investigators are looking for a specific cause for the blaze.

A Unified Fire tent at the Riverton Days event. (KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell

Auto repair shop catches fire, over $100,000 in damage

An auto repair shop caught fire in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, leaving $100,000 in damage.

3 seconds ago

