SCOTUS hears oral arguments in Uinta Basin Railway case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging the canceled approval of the Uinta Basin Railway. A 2023 federal appeals court decision in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County said that the U.S. Surface Transportation Board did not thoroughly analyze potential detriments to the area.

The 88-mile Uinta Basin Railway would originate in Northeastern Utah, carrying crude oil to other train lines. Ultimately, they would end up thousands of miles away, in communities near the Gulf of Mexico.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Paul Clement, an attorney for Seven County Infrastructure Coalition argued that the project’s environmental impact statement explored detriments that would be too far away from the project.

“[The decision] insisted that the board study the future project developments in the entire basin, the prospect of accidents in train lines hundreds of miles away, and the effect on refineries in Gulf communities thousands of miles away.

Seven County Infrastructure Coalition is a group of eastern Utah officials. They developed the Uinta Basin Railway project in collaboration with Florida-based DHIP Group, per Associated Press.

The groups want the appeals court decision overturned so the project can continue. AP reported that the Uinta Basin Railway could increase daily oil shipments by as many as 350,000 barrels.

The case challenges a process established by the National Environmental Policy Act. NEPA requires federal agencies to explore the impacts of projects. It also requires findings to be shared with the public.

The Center for Biological Diversity said that a SCOTUS decision to undo the cancellation could limit the impacts that are examined by federal agencies.

“Conducting a thorough environmental impact study is the bare minimum that must happen to protect wildlife and communities from this catastrophe in waiting,” said John Weisheit, Living Rivers conservation director.

Opposition to Uinta Basin Railway

The Center for Biological Diversity said conservationists want the appeals court decision maintained.

“Sending billions of gallons of oil in railcars along the Colorado River each year without understanding the damage from inevitable spills is a risk we can’t afford,” said Weisheit.

A final decision from SCOTUS has yet to be released.