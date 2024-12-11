On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

SCOTUS hears oral arguments in Uinta Basin Railway case

Dec 10, 2024, 7:22 PM

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)C...

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging the canceled approval of the Uinta Basin Railway. A 2023 federal appeals court decision in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County said that the U.S. Surface Transportation Board did not thoroughly analyze potential detriments to the area.

The 88-mile Uinta Basin Railway would originate in Northeastern Utah, carrying crude oil to other train lines. Ultimately, they would end up thousands of miles away, in communities near the Gulf of Mexico.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Paul Clement, an attorney for Seven County Infrastructure Coalition argued that the project’s environmental impact statement explored detriments that would be too far away from the project.

“[The decision] insisted that the board study the future project developments in the entire basin, the prospect of accidents in train lines hundreds of miles away, and the effect on refineries in Gulf communities thousands of miles away.

Seven County Infrastructure Coalition is a group of eastern Utah officials. They developed the Uinta Basin Railway project in collaboration with Florida-based DHIP Group, per Associated Press.

The groups want the appeals court decision overturned so the project can continue. AP reported that the Uinta Basin Railway could increase daily oil shipments by as many as 350,000 barrels.

The case challenges a process established by the National Environmental Policy Act. NEPA requires federal agencies to explore the impacts of projects. It also requires findings to be shared with the public.

The Center for Biological Diversity said that a SCOTUS decision to undo the cancellation could limit the impacts that are examined by federal agencies.

“Conducting a thorough environmental impact study is the bare minimum that must happen to protect wildlife and communities from this catastrophe in waiting,” said John Weisheit, Living Rivers conservation director.

Opposition to Uinta Basin Railway
The Center for Biological Diversity said conservationists want the appeals court decision maintained.

“Sending billions of gallons of oil in railcars along the Colorado River each year without understanding the damage from inevitable spills is a risk we can’t afford,” said Weisheit.

A final decision from SCOTUS has yet to be released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)C...

Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio

SCOTUS hears oral arguments in Uinta Basin Railway case

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging the canceled approval of the Uinta Basin Railway.

4 seconds ago

(American Fork Fire and Rescue)...

Alexander Campbell

American Fork home explosion a preventable accident, report concludes

The explosion on March 20, and ensuing fatality, were classified as unintentional but preventable, according to the report.

50 minutes ago

UHP Trooper...

Alex Cabrero

UHP Trooper who fell off bridge returns to work

It's not quite the assignment UHP trooper Steve Myer loves. But after what he's been through, he's happy to be working at all.

3 hours ago

ralph menzies...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Testimony wraps in competency dispute for death-row inmate Ralph Menzies

The final testimony was offered Monday to determine whether Utah death row inmate Ralph Menzies is competent enough to be executed.

1 day ago

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anth...

Associated Press

Lori Vallow Daybell deemed fit to stand trial in Arizona for death of estranged husband

A woman who conspired to kill her two children is competent to stand trial in the Arizona death of her estranged husband as well.

5 days ago

The outside of Sugar House Pub in Salt Lake City after it was raided by police for serving underage...

Shara Park

Underage Alcohol Enforcement Operation nets 186 citations at Sugar House Pub

A Sugar House bar is at risk of a fine and losing its alcohol license after a monthslong investigation uncovered a hot spot for underage drinking.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

SCOTUS hears oral arguments in Uinta Basin Railway case