Utah Hockey Club Vs. Minnesota Wild Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – Fresh off of sweeping a two-game Eastern Conference road trip, Utah Hockey Club returns home to take on the Minnesota Wild.

Utah HC (12-11-4, 28 pts) is hosting the Central Division-leading Wild (18-5-4, 40 pts) at Delta Center on Tuesday, December 10. Minnesota’s 40 points tie them with Winnipeg and Washington for the NHL lead.

Kirill Kaprizonv’s 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) lead a Wild team that scores 3.19 goals per game. Matt Boldy has 12 goals and 15 assists, while Marco Rossi adds nine goals and 14 assists.

The Wild enter tonight’s game with an 11-2-3 road record.

Utah HC boasts a varied attack, with four players reaching the 20-point plateau through 27 games. Captain Clayton Keller leads the group with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists), followed by Dylan Guenther’s 23 points. Logan Cooley (22 points) and Nick Schmaltz (21 points) round out the quartet.

Utah is 4-5-2 at Delta Center in its inaugural season.

The game can be viewed on ESPN+, Hulu or Disney+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone.

Pregame

Guenther on #UtahHC potential this year vs last: “We’re better this year. We’re a better team. We’re trying to build & improve & I think that we’ve done that. Even when we weren’t getting the wins, it felt like we were playing pretty well. So, just focusing on the process.” pic.twitter.com/2PWjWPrA3t — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 10, 2024

Back for some hockey in the NHL’s newest home.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/v6Tc1vaxuE — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

