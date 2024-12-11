On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Minnesota Wild Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Dec 10, 2024, 7:15 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Fresh off of sweeping a two-game Eastern Conference road trip, Utah Hockey Club returns home to take on the Minnesota Wild.

Utah HC (12-11-4, 28 pts) is hosting the Central Division-leading Wild (18-5-4, 40 pts) at Delta Center on Tuesday, December 10. Minnesota’s 40 points tie them with Winnipeg and Washington for the NHL lead.

Kirill Kaprizonv’s 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) lead a Wild team that scores 3.19 goals per game. Matt Boldy has 12 goals and 15 assists, while Marco Rossi adds nine goals and 14 assists.

The Wild enter tonight’s game with an 11-2-3 road record.

Utah HC boasts a varied attack, with four players reaching the 20-point plateau through 27 games. Captain Clayton Keller leads the group with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists), followed by Dylan Guenther’s 23 points. Logan Cooley (22 points) and Nick Schmaltz (21 points) round out the quartet.

Utah is 4-5-2 at Delta Center in its inaugural season.

The game can be viewed on ESPN+, Hulu or Disney+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone.

Pregame

Utah HC-Minnesota Wild Gameday Reading

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

KSL Sports

