LOCAL NEWS

Roy police say man was within his rights when he shot, killed woman’s dog in park

Dec 10, 2024, 8:42 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm

BY SHELBY LOFTON


ROY – A woman is mourning her dog after it was shot and killed in a city park Tuesday. Roy City Police said the man who shot the dog was within his rights.

Nina Isturis-Gramly said she was walking in West Park with her two dogs, her newborn daughter and her mom, who was visiting from out of town when the confrontation occurred.

Her mom, Ingrid Isturis, said Ruby, a German Shepherd mix, was on a leash but pulled hard when she saw another dog.

Ruby, a German Shepard mix, was shot and killed in West Park on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Courtesy, Nina Isturis-Gramly)

“Ruby just got away,” Isturis said. “She’s a friendly dog. She got away, ran towards the other dog.”

Police said a man walking his service dog on a nearby trail thought Ruby was acting aggressively. KSL TV was unable to contact him, and police have not given out his name.

“Another dog that was off leash came up aggressively and was being aggressive and attacking his dog,” Sgt. Josh Taylor said.

Isturis-Gramly and her mom said Ruby wasn’t barking, growling or lunging.

“She was just being friendly, wagging her tail, excited,” Isturis said. “From that moment on, pop.”

Police said the man gave a warning and then fired a shot, hitting and killing Ruby.

“I believe it was something to the effect of, ‘You need to come get your dog,'” Taylor said.

Isturis-Gramly said she didn’t hear a warning.

“He didn’t warn us as owners, ” she said. “He said, ‘Leave it.’ He didn’t even give a pause long enough for her to respond to that. And she was just standing there.”

The women said they were making an attempt to get Ruby before she was shot.

“He hears us calling her name, he hears us saying, ‘Come,'” Isturis said.

Isturis-Gramly said she ran to Ruby’s side after she was shot while holding the leash of her other dog, Josie.

“She kind of growled at him, he wouldn’t back up,” she said. “I’m on the floor, like on the floor, dog here and Josie at my side, just squeezing her to my side. Aand he said, ‘I’ll shoot her too.'”

Nina Isturis-Gramly was walking in West Park with her two dogs, her newborn daughter, and her mom when her German Shepard mix named Ruby was shot and killed. (Courtesy, Nina Isturis-Gramly) Nina Isturis-Gramly was walking in West Park with her two dogs, her newborn daughter, and her mom when her German Shepard mix named Ruby was shot and killed. (Courtesy, Nina Isturis-Gramly) Ruby, a German Shepard mix, was shot and killed in West Park. (Courtesy, Nina Isturis-Gramly) Ruby (left) was shot and killed by a man at at West Point park, then the other dog's life was threatened. (Courtesy, Nina Isturis-Gramly) Nina Isturis-Gramly was walking in West Park with her two dogs, her newborn daughter, and her mom when her German Shepard mix named Ruby was shot and killed. (Courtesy, Nina Isturis-Gramly) Police said a man was within his rights when he shot and killed a women's dog in West Park, pictured Dec. 10, 2024. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) Police said a man was within his rights when he shot and killed a women's dog in West Park, pictured Dec. 10, 2024. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) Ruby, a German Shepard mix, was shot and killed in West Park. (Courtesy, Nina Isturis-Gramly)

The women said the man was able to call police first.

“In Roy City, it is a crime to have your dog off leash or not secured, running at large, especially if they’re aggressive and attacking other people or other animals,” Taylor said.

“It just seemed like very black and white,” Isturis said. “Your dog was off-leash. He felt threatened. That was it.”

Taylor said dogs must be controlled and on leash in Roy.

“People are allowed to defend themselves, and defend their animals as well,” he said. “If there is an aggressive dog then you are well within your right to do so.”

Isturis-Gramly said she might understand the man’s reaction if she wasn’t making an attempt to control her dog. She said that wasn’t the case.

“It didn’t seem like an appropriate response at a park in a walking area where everyone is trafficking and usually with dogs,” she said. “She’s a sweet dog. She didn’t deserve this. It doesn’t feel real right now.”

Police said they brought this case to the city prosecutor and they decided no charges would be filed for either party. The investigation is now closed.

“I have dogs as well,” Taylor said. “You want to go out, exercise your dogs, take them off the leash, but you have to understand that sometimes dogs, with other dogs, are unpredictable. And the important thing is just make sure you’re keeping your dogs on leash. That way you can secure them if anything does happen.”

