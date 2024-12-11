BYU Football Lands First Commitment Of 2026 Recruiting Class

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up its first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.

Justice Brathwaite announced on X his commitment to BYU.

“100% committed #AGTG Thank you @BYUfootball can’t wait to continue the legacy,” wrote Brathwaite.

Brathwaite mentions “the legacy” because his father, Reynaldo, played at BYU from 2002 to 2003.

The elder Brathwaite holds the record for the longest scoring run in BYU football history with a 95-yard touchdown against San Diego State in 2003.

Unlike his father, Justice Brathwaite plays on the defensive side of the ball.

The younger Brathwaite is a cornerback from Higley High School in Gilbert, Arizona.

He stands at 6 feet, 160 pounds, and is the 68th overall cornerback nationally in the 247Sports rankings.

Braithwaite picked BYU over offers from Big 12 foes Arizona State, Kansas, and Iowa State. Other offers included San Diego State, UTEP, and UNLV from the Group of Six ranks.

During his junior season at Higley High, Brathwaite had 39 tackles, three interceptions, and 11 pass deflections.

Braithwaite was an early target for BYU’s coaching staff in the 2026 cycle. Cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford, a teammate with Brathwaite’s father at BYU, offered the Arizona DB during the spring evaluation period.

BYU football completed the 2024 season with a 10-2 record and a No. 17 in the final College Football Playoff ranking.

