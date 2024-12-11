Stunning Puck Movement Allows Utah Hockey Club To Snare Early Lead

SALT LAKE CITY – Nifty puck movement created the first scoring chance of the night for Utah Hockey Club, and Kevin Stenlund finished to take a 1-0 lead. Stenlund’s fourth goal of the year came with 6:14 left in the first period.

Utah Hockey Club (12-11-4, 28 pts) is hosting the Minnesota Wild (18-5-4, 40 pts) at Delta Center on Tuesday, December 10.

Stenlund is on FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FRpZTa54bS — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 11, 2024

With Minnesota attempting 12 more shots than Utah in the opening 14 minutes, Utah HC needed to be efficient with their chances against the electric Wild offense.

In need of a spark, Michael Carcone found Stenlund in the slot, and the Stockholm, Sweden, native ripped a shot that beat Filip Gustavson.

It’s been a clean opening period with zero penalties through 17 minutes. Utah has been outhit eight to four.

Utah Hockey Club is working on 2025 jerseys

According to NHL Insider Nicholas Cotsonika, following the Board of Governors meeting this week, front office members and individuals from Utah’s ownership group met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and senior executive vice president of marketing and chief branding officer Brian Jennings to discuss their plans.

“We’re deep in the [jersey] design process for next season, which goes hand in glove with our brand identity and what we’re going to do there,” Armstrong told NHL.com.

“We’re all working within the timelines and trying to get creative about those to give ourselves as much runway to get all those pieces lined up properly.”

Utah’s branding and jersey design deadline is swiftly approaching to make things more permanent moving forward.

Per Chris Armstrong, The jerseys next season will be “substantially similar” to this season. There will be adjustments made and “one of them” will be adorned with their new logo.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 15, 2024

“I’d say we’re getting close to needing to make some decisions. I’d say early in the new year. Everybody’s tried their best to work flexibly — or away from hard and fast deadlines — because it is a complicated process, especially on the [intellectual property] side.

“Just making sure we’ve got everything lined up and buttoned up before we make any firm decisions,” Armstrong told NHL.com.

According to Armstrong, they won’t deviate much from the current jerseys aside from introducing whatever their new logo is onto one of them.

That means that the other will likely not change very much if it all, and based on the fact that Armstrong has said they like to feature “Utah” on the road, that would likely mean the white sweater does not change.

