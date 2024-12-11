Man drove his car through showroom doors out of ‘sadness and rage’

SANDY – The man who drove his car through the showroom of a Sandy car dealership on Monday afternoon is out of jail Tuesday, sharing his emotional side of the story with us.

Michael Murray, who has faced a series of personal challenges over the past year, admitted that he was frustrated and emotionally drained when he crashed his newly purchased car into the Tim Dahle dealership building. The incident, caught on camera, is one that Murray does not take lightly.

“I know that me crashing that car into the building was wrong,” Murray said, visibly emotional. He said he felt everything was going wrong, and that was the last straw.

Murray explained that hours after purchasing the used car, he discovered issues with it that he believed were not disclosed to him during the sale. Feeling betrayed, he wanted his $4,000 back.

In a candid conversation, Murray opened up about the emotional toll he’s been experiencing.

“I’m tired of being here and trying to be a productive member of society just to keep getting knocked down and told no,” he said, referencing what he described as a series of personal setbacks over the past year. His frustration and desperation culminated in the chaotic incident at the dealership.

Inside the Tim Dahle dealership, employees reported feeling terrified as Murray stormed back to the showroom. According to witnesses, Murray had purchased the car earlier that day, fully aware it was an “as is” vehicle. However, after driving it for a short period, he returned to the dealership claiming the car had problems. He demanded an immediate refund of his $4,000.

The dealership maintains they attempted to resolve the situation by offering alternatives, but Murray disputes this. Regardless, he said he regrets his actions.

Murray now faces several charges, including at least one felony. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday and admits that his actions have created significant financial and legal consequences for him.

“I know I’ve dug myself a financial grave,” he said, reflecting on the mess he now finds himself in.

Despite the legal fallout, Murray hopes that sharing his story might resonate with others.

“I’m not the only person going through tough times. Maybe telling my story will help someone else avoid doing what I did,” he said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.