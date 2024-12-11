On the Site:
KSL INVESTIGATES

Utah’s Parole Board invites survivors, advocates to weigh in on changes to victim notifications

Dec 10, 2024, 10:50 PM

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


SALT LAKE CITY – It’s a scenario that’s played out too many times in Utah over recent years: an offender is granted release from prison, without the victim in the case knowing there was a parole hearing.

But Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole has been working to improve the way it communicates with victims and people impacted by crime. Tuesday, it invited a group of survivors, advocates, and key stakeholders to a discussion about upcoming changes.

Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole has been working to improve the way it communicates with victims of crime. Tuesday, advocates, survivors and KSL Investigator Daniella Rivera were invited to a discussion about upcoming changes. (KSL TV)

The KSL Investigators reported on the issue extensively through the Failure to Protect series, highlighting the experiences of multiple survivors who didn’t receive notification about parole hearings for their perpetrators.

More than a year ago, Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole promised to do better when it comes to interacting with survivors of crime. Tuesday, it took another step toward making good on that promise.

“Government needs to listen, and it needs to find practical positive ways to do that listening,” said Jennifer Yim, Administrative Director of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

Cami Johnson is a survivor who felt failed by the system over and over again, most recently when she found out her perpetrator had been granted a parole date just months after receiving a prison sentence in her sexual assault case. A notification about the hearing sent to her by mail was returned to sender.

After the situation came to light, the board held a special victim impact hearing. Ultimately, her perpetrator’s parole date was rescinded.

In a different case, Brenda Black’s daughter – who was a child victim of sexual abuse – was not notified about her perpetrator’s hearing by the board, but instead learned about it when KSL checked in to ask if she would be participating. Black showed up to advocate for her daughter and the board noted “significant victim impact” was a factor in its decision to not grant parole.

Tuesday, Johnson and Black were among those at the discussion table to weigh in on upcoming victim notification changes the parole board is making.

The board asked for input on the wording of the letter it will send to survivors after a court sentencing and the automated texts that will inform survivors about hearing dates. The group worked on how to make the phrasing both clear and trauma informed.

The board asked for input on the wording of the letter it will send to survivors after a court sentencing and the automated texts that will inform survivors about hearing dates. (KSL TV)

And Yim gave an update on a new victim-centered notification system that’s been in the works for more than a year.

“This is just the first step of a rolling process where the board is taking on a bigger role and an important role, in this case, in victim services,” said Yim.

“I feel like there is light at the end of this tunnel,” said Johnson. “I’m so incredibly grateful that there is somebody that’s listening, somebody willing to make change, somebody to hear our voices.”

Black, who has long battled the system to advocate for her daughter, said her focus is shifting now – she wants to be part of making improvements for those who will enter the system as victims in the future.

“I feel hopeful for the first time in 16 years with this process,” said Black. “They actually took our voices into consideration and they’re making movement, they’re taking action.”

Yim said the Board of Pardons and Parole is aiming to go live with the first phase of its new, victim-centered notification system at the end of this year.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

