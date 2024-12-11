On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Shootout Dooms Utah Hockey Club In Thrilling Loss To Minnesota

Dec 10, 2024, 10:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club dug deep to force overtime, scoring three third-period goals to force overtime. Despite a gallant effort, Utah couldn’t hang on in the first shootout loss in club history.

Utah HC fell to the Central Division-leading Wild at Delta Center on Tuesday, December 10. Minnesota’s 40 points tie them with Winnipeg and Washington for the NHL lead.

Kirill Kaprizonv’s 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) lead a Wild team that scores 3.19 goals per game. Matt Boldy has 12 goals and 15 assists, while Marco Rossi adds nine goals and 14 assists.

The Wild enter tonight’s game with an 11-2-3 road record.

Utah HC boasts a varied attack, with four players reaching the 20-point plateau through 27 games. Captain Clayton Keller leads the group with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists), followed by Dylan Guenther’s 23 points. Logan Cooley (22 points) and Nick Schmaltz (21 points) round out the quartet.

Utah is 4-5-2 at Delta Center in its inaugural season.

The game can be viewed on ESPN+, Hulu or Disney+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone.

RELATED STORIES

Pregame

First Period

RELATED: Stunning Puck Movement Allows Utah Hockey Club To Snare Early Lead

Second Period

Third Period

RELATED: Trio Of Goals Gives Utah Hockey Club Late Lead Over Minnesota

Utah HC-Minnesota Wild Gameday Reading

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shootout Dooms Utah Hockey Club In Thrilling Loss To Minnesota

Utah Hockey Club dug deep late, scoring three third-period goals to force overtime against the Minnesota Wild.

15 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Trio Of Third Period Goals Gives Utah Hockey Club Late Lead Over Minnesota

Utah Hockey Club isn't going away quietly, scoring three third-period goals to grab a 4-3 lead over division-leading Minnesota.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stunning Puck Movement Allows Utah Hockey Club To Snare Early Lead

Nifty puck movement created the first scoring chance of the night for Utah Hockey Club, and Kevin Stenlund finished to take a 1-0 lead.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands First Commitment Of 2026 Recruiting Class

BYU football lands a commitment from a legacy recruit.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Minnesota Wild Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Fresh off of sweeping a two-game Eastern Conference road trip, Utah Hockey Club returns home to take on the Minnesota Wild.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Juan Soto Reaches Record Contract Agreement With New York Mets

Juan Soto's record $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets is the largest and longest deal in baseball history.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Shootout Dooms Utah Hockey Club In Thrilling Loss To Minnesota