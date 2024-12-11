Shootout Dooms Utah Hockey Club In Thrilling Loss To Minnesota

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club dug deep to force overtime, scoring three third-period goals to force overtime. Despite a gallant effort, Utah couldn’t hang on in the first shootout loss in club history.

Utah HC fell to the Central Division-leading Wild at Delta Center on Tuesday, December 10. Minnesota’s 40 points tie them with Winnipeg and Washington for the NHL lead.

Fought hard all night. pic.twitter.com/cp1hOm2arD — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 11, 2024

Kirill Kaprizonv’s 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) lead a Wild team that scores 3.19 goals per game. Matt Boldy has 12 goals and 15 assists, while Marco Rossi adds nine goals and 14 assists.

The Wild enter tonight’s game with an 11-2-3 road record.

Utah HC boasts a varied attack, with four players reaching the 20-point plateau through 27 games. Captain Clayton Keller leads the group with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists), followed by Dylan Guenther’s 23 points. Logan Cooley (22 points) and Nick Schmaltz (21 points) round out the quartet.

Utah is 4-5-2 at Delta Center in its inaugural season.

Pregame

Guenther on #UtahHC potential this year vs last: “We’re better this year. We’re a better team. We’re trying to build & improve & I think that we’ve done that. Even when we weren’t getting the wins, it felt like we were playing pretty well. So, just focusing on the process.” pic.twitter.com/2PWjWPrA3t — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 10, 2024

Back for some hockey in the NHL’s newest home.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/v6Tc1vaxuE — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

First Period

Two nice saves by Vejmelka back-to-back. First, he stops a driving Minnesota forward right in the crease and then a shot in close from the right faceoff circle. Made sure to hug the post & cut down the angle. Good back n forth here early.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

Keller off the post and the game stays tied 0-0. Gorgeous feed to the slot and he fires one off the outside of the pipe. 1P: 9:20.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

STENLUND SCORES AND ITS 1-0 UTAH!!!!!!!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

This was a phenomenal sequence from #UtahHC. Not shown was the elite zone entry and sneaky shot fake from Maatta to free up space. Utah then followed it up with nice movement, great patience, net traffic and a great one-timer from Stenlund. https://t.co/Ng4JMn44wW — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

#UtahHC draws a 2 minute penalty for tripping. Minnesota to the power play. 1P: 2:08 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 11, 2024

Minnesota draws a penalty. 4 on 4 hockey for 20 seconds. Then Utah will have a power play for 1:40.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 11, 2024

End of 1st period. Utah 1

Minnesota 0 SOG

Utah 6

Minnesota 17#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 11, 2024

Second Period

Logan Cooley to the box for 2 minutes for high-sticking. 4 on 4 for 1:05. Minnesota will then have a power play for 55 second.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 11, 2024

Wild score on a breakaway and the game is tied 1-1. 2P: 5:35#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 11, 2024

Another bad stretch during the second period for Utah. Wild scored twice in 35 seconds. https://t.co/49ZY2cBM8Z — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

End 2nd period. Utah 1

Minnesota 2 SOG Utah 12

Minnesota 28 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 11, 2024

Third Period

Robert Bortuzzo will not return to tonight’s game after sustaining a lower body injury.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

#UtahHC to the power play after Keller is tripped up. 3P: 16:44 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 11, 2024

Wild retake the lead seconds later. 3-2 Minnesota 3P: 14:20 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 11, 2024

#UtahHC with another power play opportunity after Guenther is tripped. 3P: 11:22 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 11, 2024

CLAYTON. KELLER. SCORES. AGAIN. 3-3 in Salt Lake City!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

The captain is on fire 🔥 https://t.co/JzD1AQtElA — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

That’s why you always follow your shot. Heck of a goal from Valimaki to retake the lead. #UtahHC https://t.co/kgaqeno6VN — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

Minnesota’s goaltender to the bench. Extra attacker on. 1:19 remaining.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

This game is simply drunk. Off to overtime. Each team gets a point. Let’s see if Utah can get two.#UtahHC https://t.co/lQb0w9DNl3 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

First shootout in #UtahHC history up next. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

Vejmelka makes the first stop. Score remains 0-0.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

Keller gets stopped. Score remains 0-0#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

Nick Bjugstad puts it off the post. No goal. Minnesota wins the shootout 1-0.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

