Semitruck driver survives rollover crash with minor injuries in Payson

PAYSON — Two people were injured after a semitruck rolled over Wednesday morning on Interstate 15, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Trooper Takesha Durrant with UHP said sometime before 4:30 a.m., the semitruck driver was attempting to avoid debris on the roadway near milepost 251. In doing so, the driver lost control and the truck rolled over.

Durrant did not say how the semitruck landed, but the driver survived with only minor injuries.

A car then crashed into some of the debris because of the rollover, Durrant said, and the driver of that car also suffered minor injuries.

Two lanes of the highway were blocked for cleanup as of 5 a.m., and one of them reopened approximately 30 minutes later.