Eagle Mountain considers change in code to allow nuclear energy

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The Eagle Mountain Planning Commission is considering opening the door to nuclear energy.

On Tuesday, the commission heard a proposal to change its energy code to allow the construction of alternative energy facilities under a special use permit, including a natural gas power plant, solar energy projects, battery energy storage systems, and a small modular nuclear reactor, which raised concerns from a handful of residents.

During the meeting, Eagle Mountain planning director Brandon Larsen said the proposed amendments align with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s alternative energy goals and Operation Gigawatt.

“All of the above” approach

“We can establish ourselves as a leader in clean safe energy,” Larsen said. “Having more power sources in addition to Rocky Mountain Power — I see it as a benefit.”

“The state of Utah is really interested in exploring an ‘all of the above’ approach to energy generation,” said Tyler Maffitt, Eagle Mountain communications director. “Eagle Mountain being a high growth area is also running into some challenges and we’re looking to find ways to alleviate those and find some cutting edge solutions that can help Eagle Mountain become what we envision 20-30 years from now.”

According to Maffitt, the city’s population is expected to surpass 175,000 in the next 20 years.

Regarding nuclear energy, Maffitt said the technology has come a long way.

“This is not the nuclear energy of 50 years ago. This is cutting-edge. This is clean, and this is part of the state’s ‘all of the above’ energy strategy,” Maffitt said.

The construction of a small modular nuclear reactor would make Eagle Mountain one of the first cities, if not the first, in the United States to test the technology. While several states are exploring the technology, a similar project was scrapped in Idaho last year, and there don’t appear to be any current projects under physical development.

However, Eagle Mountain city officials said they don’t have any “power generating projects on their radar” at present.

“Any project that would come forward, we would put through a really rigorous review process,” Maffitt said. “Nothing would go through that we feel would be unsafe for our residents and for the beautiful landscape.”

The changes in the city’s energy code would be a first step in generating interest from the private sector.

“We’ve been working with some industry experts and the takeaway from those conversations is that some of our code doesn’t align with current technology,” Moffatt said. “This is a prized place where some of the major brand names in tech, Google, Meta, QTS and others are considering building facilities here. About 9% of the country’s energy needs are going to be related to data needs, particularly with the advent of artificial intelligence, so Eagle Mountain is on the forefront of our technology needs. In order to see all of these coming to fruition, we need power.”

The “guinea pig” argument

A handful of residents weren’t convinced and expressed their concerns.

“There hasn’t been enough time for people to really make their voices heard. I just heard about this meeting today,” said Joy Rasmussen. “I’m not against small modular nuclear reactors but I don’t think it should be in a city. I don’t think it should be done without the voice of the people agreeing to that and it’s also very experimental technology.”

Roxana Stone, another Eagle Mountain resident, said she moved to Utah from California three years ago. Stone used to live next to the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant and said the experience has her concerned about nuclear energy.

“With few, if any, cities having small modular reactors, I’m concerned Eagle Mountain will be the guinea pig for everyone else,” Stone said.

Stone also raised questions about the new energy’s use and whether it would help Eagle Mountain residents or power private companies, like Meta’s data center, or other cities around the state.

“The question wasn’t answered, ‘If you build this plant who is going to be powered by it?’” Stone said.

In the end, the planning commission said the proposal came to its attention three or four days ago. Its members voted to table the discussion so more information could be gathered before the commission decides on amending its energy code.

“I think it should be something exciting instead of something to be concerned or worried about,” said Jason Allen, chair of the planning commission. “If we find a solution, that’s great. We’re helping our future kids out to have power in ten years, hopefully in a clean, safe, and healthy way.”