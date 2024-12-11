SALT LAKE CITY — Students at Utah public colleges and universities won’t have to take as many classes. State lawmakers have reduced the required number of general education hours for students. Earlier this year the state legislature approved the change which reduces the number of required hours by at least nine.

Geoff Landward, Utah Commissioner of Higher Education said it’s also going to be easier for students to transfer to other schools.

“For example, if you go to some community college and you complete your general education that should transfer to any of our other institutions within the system without there being any difference between what the requirements are.”

Landward also said students will be able to graduate sooner. General education is supposed to introduce students to a broad range of subjects, as well as teach them to think critically and act ethically. However, with time cut down, it has forced educators to figure out what is most important.

“This forces you to really decide what are the most important learning outcomes and let’s focus on those and make sure we aren’t overburdening students with courses that aren’t helping us achieve those learning outcomes,” said Landward.

Landward said several states have already made similar changes. The U of U has also implemented the change to require at least nine fewer hours of general education classes.

Landward said lawmakers drafted the plan with student input.

“They see the value of higher education,” he said. “Also felt like if we were being reasonable about how much we were requiring, that’s better for them. So their feedback was a big part of this.”

The hope is that Utah public colleges and universities will be on the same page and make it easier for students.