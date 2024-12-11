SANDY — Jordan High School’s HOSA club is hosting a toy drive on Wednesday.

The club, made up of students interested in the healthcare profession, will collect toys for Primary Children’s Hospital.

The drive is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jordan High School in Sandy. All toys should be new and in original packaging if possible.

If you aren’t able to drop off anything today, don’t worry. They have another toy drive planned for next week on Dec. 18. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.