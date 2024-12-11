On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL's Quarters for Christmas
GOOD NEWS

Looking Out for the Good: Jordan High School club hosts toy drive for Primary Children’s Hospital

Dec 11, 2024, 10:16 AM | Updated: 10:19 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SANDY — Jordan High School’s HOSA club is hosting a toy drive on Wednesday.

The club, made up of students interested in the healthcare profession, will collect toys for Primary Children’s Hospital.

The drive is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jordan High School in Sandy. All toys should be new and in original packaging if possible.

If you aren’t able to drop off anything today, don’t worry. They have another toy drive planned for next week on Dec. 18. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

