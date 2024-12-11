On the Site:
Dec 11, 2024

Traffic moves along on I-215 in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — AAA is expecting a record amount of holiday travel in the final days of 2024.

According to a news release, AAA predicts 119.3 million people in the U.S. will travel over 50 miles from home between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1.

That number beats out AAA’s previous record, set in 2019, by 64,000 people.

Most of those 119.3 million people will be traveling by car. AAA expects about 107 million to get to their holiday destinations by driving.

Another 7.85 million people will travel by plane during the final days of the holiday season.

AAA said that would break last year’s record of 7.5 million people traveling by air for the same period.

“The year-end holidays are a time to reconnect with loved ones and honor family traditions, with millions traveling by air and road to be together,” said Cyndi Zesk, senior vice president of travel for AAA Utah in the release.

AAA expects a final 4.47 million people to travel by other means, like bus, train or cruise.

With the massive amounts of travel AAA expects, the organization recommended planning ahead and practicing patience.

“Smart choices can ensure a safer journey for everyone this holiday season,” said Chief Automotive Officer for AAA Utah Todd Burger in the release.

