On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police investigating armed robbery in Salt Lake City

Dec 11, 2024, 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a frightening armed robbery that took place overnight in Salt Lake City.

Police told KSL that around 4:00 a.m., two men with guns robbed several people living in their RV in an industrial area near 1050 S. Gladiola St.

Victims told police the robbers demanded cash, but police wouldn’t say if they actually got away with anything.

Officers found what they’re calling four “persons of interest” at the Towers on Main apartments in Salt Lake City.

Police are now working on getting search warrants to go through a couple of apartments and a car they think was involved.

They said they have a lot of officers devoting a lot of time to this because of how usual this robbery was.

One man who’d been living in his car there for the past month said it’s a dangerous place to be, and he’s not at all surprised by the robbery.

“It’s crazy, happens all the time,” said Paul Peterson.

Peterson said there are a lot of thieves who steal from homeless people there and from surrounding businesses.

For Wednesday’s robbery, police said they used a drone and license plate reading technology to help them find the car they believe the robbers likely left in, and even before they got the search warrant, they said they found evidence inside that car tied to the robbery.

As of now police haven’t made any arrests or released the names of the four people in custody.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

salt lake police respond to robbery...

Brian Carlson

Police investigating armed robbery in Salt Lake City

Police are investigating an armed robbery after two men with guns demanded money from several people living in their RV in Salt Lake City.

57 minutes ago

An image of an eye. (Tanner Siegworth, KSL TV)...

Daniella Rivera

Can a test detect those lyin’ eyes? A Utah company says yes. Judges aren’t so sure

A Utah company says its technology can recognize lies by tracking your eyes. KSL Investigator Daniella Rivera took the test as a legal push to admit the results as evidence in court is intensifying in Utah.

14 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bat...

Jacques Billeaud and Anita Snow, Associated Press

Polygamous sect leader gets 50 years in prison in scheme to commit child sex crimes

A polygamist religious leader who claimed more than 20 spiritual “wives” including 10 underage girls was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday.

16 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security sign sits at the headquarters in Washington, Dec. 8...

Associated Press

FBI says 2 Homeland Security agents in Utah sold illegal drugs for profit through informant

Two Department of Homeland Security agents in Utah sold drugs that were previously seized as evidence through an informant in an illegal scheme that brought in up to $300,000, according to court documents.

20 hours ago

Employees of a Sandy car dealership say they are very lucky no one was killed, critically injured, ...

Dan Rascon

Employee recounts moment angry customer drove car into Sandy dealership

Employees of a Sandy car dealership say they are lucky no one was killed or injured after an upset customer drove his car right through the front doors.

20 hours ago

A Heber City Police Department logo on sleeve of a Heber City police officer....

Alton Barnhart

‘Suspicious packages’ lead to Heber City drug bust, police say

A Heber City man was arrested after suspicious packages containing illegal drugs were stopped by U.S. Postal Inspectors, according to a press release from the Heber City Police Department.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Police investigating armed robbery in Salt Lake City