SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a frightening armed robbery that took place overnight in Salt Lake City.

Police told KSL that around 4:00 a.m., two men with guns robbed several people living in their RV in an industrial area near 1050 S. Gladiola St.

Victims told police the robbers demanded cash, but police wouldn’t say if they actually got away with anything.

Officers found what they’re calling four “persons of interest” at the Towers on Main apartments in Salt Lake City.

Police are now working on getting search warrants to go through a couple of apartments and a car they think was involved.

They said they have a lot of officers devoting a lot of time to this because of how usual this robbery was.

One man who’d been living in his car there for the past month said it’s a dangerous place to be, and he’s not at all surprised by the robbery.

“It’s crazy, happens all the time,” said Paul Peterson.

Peterson said there are a lot of thieves who steal from homeless people there and from surrounding businesses.

For Wednesday’s robbery, police said they used a drone and license plate reading technology to help them find the car they believe the robbers likely left in, and even before they got the search warrant, they said they found evidence inside that car tied to the robbery.

As of now police haven’t made any arrests or released the names of the four people in custody.