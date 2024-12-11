Snowshoe tours back for the season at Cedar Breaks

CEDAR CITY — With snow back on the ground, a popular attraction at one southern Utah park is back for the season.

Cedar Breaks National Monument announced that visitors can now sign up for the first guided snowshoe tours of the season, which take place every Friday and Saturday over the winter starting on Dec. 27.

“The guided snowshoe tours are designed for all skill levels, including families and beginners,” a spokesperson for the park said. “With easy terrain and a 1-mile round-trip route, this tour is a gentle introduction to winter hiking.”

Cedar Breaks National Monument’s website says the hike should take about 1.5 hours. The spokesperson said that along the way, rangers will give educational talks and share insights about “the park’s geology, history, wildlife, and the tough ecosystems that thrive in the winter.”

Access to the park is limited in winter months, the spokesperson said, so the snowshoe hikes provide a unique way to see Cedar Breaks National Monument.

The park’s website says there’s no fee for signing up for the snowshoe tour, other than the $25 fee to enter the park. The park spokesperson said snowshoes and ski poles are also provided free of charge. Visitors interested in doing the special tours just need to sign up in advance.

“Space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to book early,” the spokesperson said.

Also returning to Cedar Breaks: Saturday evening night sky tours. These tours are also free and “offer visitors an opportunity to explore the night sky in a unique setting.” The spokesperson said the night sky tours start out indoors while rangers teach some astronomy, and then visitors head outside to look at the night sky through telescopes. These tours also require visitors to sign up in advance.