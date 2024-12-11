On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Iron County SAR gives tips for winter preparedness

Dec 11, 2024, 3:16 PM

FILE (Iron County Search and Rescue/Facebook)...

FILE (Iron County Search and Rescue/Facebook)

(Iron County Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — Iron County Search and Rescue issued some tips for being safe and prepared while adventuring or traveling this winter.

“It may not feel like winter without snow being in town yet, but snow is still up on Cedar Mountain,” Iron County SAR said on Instagram.

They said that as we head into the winter months, keeping the proper equipment in your vehicle and understanding the local climate is crucial.

Be aware of weather and terrain

Iron County SAR said on its website that just because it might be warmer on the valley floor doesn’t mean it will be a pleasant day in the mountains.

“While it can be sunny and 62 degrees in Cedar City, areas around Brian Head can be below freezing and have a foot of snow on the ground,” Iron County SAR said. “Winds also tend to increase as the elevation increases.”

They said if you plan on hiking this winter, make sure you have a good understanding of the trail ahead of time. Some trails might be plenty short, but still include serious terrain or elevation changes.

Keep these items in your vehicle:

  • Blankets — Iron County SAR said they recommend people keep both regular warm blankets and reflective emergency blankets in their cars.
  • Tire Traction Devices — If you’re planning on driving through snow, it’s important to know how to put them on, too. Iron County SAR said you should practice.
  • Car Battery Box and Jumper Cables
  • Heat Source — Iron County SAR recommended this one, but said to be careful when using it inside a car and crack a window.
  • Kitty Litter — In a pinch, it can be used to help your tires get traction on slippery roads.

What to do if your car gets stuck

Iron County SAR said the most important thing to do if your car gets stuck in the snow is to keep your exhaust pipe clear. If it gets blocked, carbon monoxide can build up inside the car, which can be lethal.

They also recommend you call for help as soon as possible and stay with your vehicle with the flashers on. Finally, the reflective side of an emergency blanket can be put on the roof of your car to make it more visible to aircraft, Iron County SAR said.

For more information, visit Iron County Search and Rescue’s website at https://icssar.net/winter-safety-and-preparedness/.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE (Iron County Search and Rescue/Facebook)...

Jacob Freeman

Iron County SAR gives tips for winter preparedness

Iron County Search and Rescue issued some tips for being safe and prepared while adventuring or traveling this winter.

6 seconds ago

new midvale mayor, former councilman Dustin Gettel...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Midvale appoints Councilman Dustin Gettel as mayor after abrupt resignation of predecessor

The Midvale City Council voted to appoint Councilman Dustin Gettel as mayor Tuesday night, to replace Marcus Stevenson who resigned last month.

6 minutes ago

FILE - Cedar Breaks National Monument with snow on the ground. (Sharon Wilkerson)...

Jacob Freeman

Snowshoe tours back for the season at Cedar Breaks

With snow back on the ground, a popular attraction at one southern Utah park is back for the season.

1 hour ago

salt lake police respond to robbery...

Brian Carlson

Police investigating armed robbery in Salt Lake City

Police are investigating an armed robbery after two men with guns demanded money from several people living in their RV in Salt Lake City.

4 hours ago

This image released by Sundance Institute shows musician Sly Stone from the film "SLY LIVES! (aka T...

Associated Press

The Sundance Film Festival unveils its lineup including Jennifer Lopez, Questlove and more

The Sundance Institute on Wednesday unveiled 87 feature films set to premiere at the 2025 festival, kicking off on Jan. 23 in Park City, Utah.

4 hours ago

jordan high school flag...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Jordan High School club hosts toy drive for Primary Children’s Hospital

Students with Jordan High School's HOSA club will host a toy drive for Primary Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Iron County SAR gives tips for winter preparedness