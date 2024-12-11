Iron County SAR gives tips for winter preparedness

CEDAR CITY — Iron County Search and Rescue issued some tips for being safe and prepared while adventuring or traveling this winter.

“It may not feel like winter without snow being in town yet, but snow is still up on Cedar Mountain,” Iron County SAR said on Instagram.

They said that as we head into the winter months, keeping the proper equipment in your vehicle and understanding the local climate is crucial.

Be aware of weather and terrain

Iron County SAR said on its website that just because it might be warmer on the valley floor doesn’t mean it will be a pleasant day in the mountains.

“While it can be sunny and 62 degrees in Cedar City, areas around Brian Head can be below freezing and have a foot of snow on the ground,” Iron County SAR said. “Winds also tend to increase as the elevation increases.”

They said if you plan on hiking this winter, make sure you have a good understanding of the trail ahead of time. Some trails might be plenty short, but still include serious terrain or elevation changes.

Keep these items in your vehicle:

Blankets — Iron County SAR said they recommend people keep both regular warm blankets and reflective emergency blankets in their cars.

Tire Traction Devices — If you’re planning on driving through snow, it’s important to know how to put them on, too. Iron County SAR said you should practice.

Car Battery Box and Jumper Cables

Heat Source — Iron County SAR recommended this one, but said to be careful when using it inside a car and crack a window.

Kitty Litter — In a pinch, it can be used to help your tires get traction on slippery roads.

What to do if your car gets stuck

Iron County SAR said the most important thing to do if your car gets stuck in the snow is to keep your exhaust pipe clear. If it gets blocked, carbon monoxide can build up inside the car, which can be lethal.

They also recommend you call for help as soon as possible and stay with your vehicle with the flashers on. Finally, the reflective side of an emergency blanket can be put on the roof of your car to make it more visible to aircraft, Iron County SAR said.

For more information, visit Iron County Search and Rescue’s website at https://icssar.net/winter-safety-and-preparedness/.