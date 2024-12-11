On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL's Quarters for Christmas
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Midvale appoints Councilman Dustin Gettel as mayor after abrupt resignation of predecessor

Dec 11, 2024, 3:11 PM

new midvale mayor, former councilman Dustin Gettel...

Midvale councilman Dustin Gettel was appointed as the city's mayor Tuesday to replace Marcus Stevenson. Stevenson resigned last month. (City of Midvale)

(City of Midvale)

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


MIDVALE — The Midvale City Council voted to appoint Councilman Dustin Gettel as mayor Tuesday night, to replace Marcus Stevenson who resigned last month after he was accused of having an affair and being in violation of city policy.

Gettel, a seven-year veteran of the City Council, was one of 11 candidates who applied to fill the vacancy at the top of city government, along with fellow Councilman and acting Mayor Paul Glover.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve as mayor of this incredible city,” Gettel said in a news release Tuesday. “With nearly seven years of experience on the Midvale City Council, I’ve led efforts to improve transparency, revitalize Midvale Main Street and expand city services — all while maintaining fiscal responsibility. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated council members, staff and residents to ensure that Midvale remains a thriving, inclusive community with a bright future.”

Gettel will serve the remainder of Stevenson’s mayoral term, which ends Jan. 5, 2026.

The city announced Stevenson’s resignation on Nov. 14 after city officials said they received a complaint from Stevenson’s wife that he was having an affair, in violation of city policy, the week before. Midvale prohibits romantic relationships between employees in the same chain of command.

City officials say they hired a third-party law firm to examine the complaint. It found Stevenson had not broken any laws, but the firm was still evaluating whether he violated the city’s policy. That investigation was suspended with Stevenson’s resignation.

Gettel did not mention circumstances that led to Stevenson’s departure but promised to focus on revitalizing Midvale’s Main Street and uniting the community.

“I am ready to help Midvale continue its resurgence as a thriving and inclusive destination,” he said. “I am excited for the opportunity to serve our residents and ensure a prosperous future for our city.”

