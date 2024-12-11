On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tooele Jr High evacuated after bomb threat

Dec 11, 2024, 3:54 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

A Tooele police vehicle is pictured in Tooele on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020....

FILE - A Tooele police vehicle is pictured in Tooele on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — Students at Tooele Junior High School were evacuated from classes and sent to the school’s auditorium after a bomb threat, according to the Tooele City Police Department and the Tooele Junior High School Administration.

The police department said on Facebook that they were notified of the threat around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Explosive specialists assisted with a canine detection team are on site. Our investigations teams are currently looking into the origin of the threat,” the Tooele City Police Department said.

The Tooele City Police Department later gave an update saying the school had been cleared of any potential threats. They also said the threat appeared to have come from out of state.

In an email sent to parents, the Tooele Junior High School Administration said the threat was “unsubstantiated.”

In an abundance of caution, we have evacuated all staff and students to the THS auditorium,” the school administration said.

The school said they would be releasing students at the regular time. Tooele police said they were informed that all students were accounted for and evacuated.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Spencer Cannon, the longtime face of the Utah County Sheriff's Office, announced his retirement on ...

Andrew Adams

Public face of Utah County Sheriff’s Office retiring after 34-year career

After 34 years in law enforcement and more than two decades as the public face of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Spencer Cannon retired on Wednesday.

12 minutes ago

The Tesch's family home caught fire Dec. 5, just weeks before Christmas. They could only save the ...

Dan Rascon

Southern Utah family of 9 loses everything in devastating house fire

A Southern Utah family of nine lost everything in a devastating house fire just weeks before Christmas.

35 minutes ago

murray police cars...

Sam Herrera

Murray police offer reward for information on 2015 murder

The Murray Police Department is offering a reward for information in the 2015 murder of Fred Curtis Mustain.

56 minutes ago

A Tooele police vehicle is pictured in Tooele on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020....

Jacob Freeman

Tooele Jr High evacuated after bomb threat

Students at Tooele Junior High School were evacuated from classes and sent to the school's auditorium after a bomb threat.

1 hour ago

FILE (Iron County Search and Rescue/Facebook)...

Jacob Freeman

Iron County SAR gives tips for winter preparedness

Iron County Search and Rescue issued some tips for being safe and prepared while adventuring or traveling this winter.

2 hours ago

new midvale mayor, former councilman Dustin Gettel...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Midvale appoints Councilman Dustin Gettel as mayor after abrupt resignation of predecessor

The Midvale City Council voted to appoint Councilman Dustin Gettel as mayor Tuesday night, to replace Marcus Stevenson who resigned last month.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Tooele Jr High evacuated after bomb threat