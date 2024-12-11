Tooele Jr High evacuated after bomb threat

TOOELE — Students at Tooele Junior High School were evacuated from classes and sent to the school’s auditorium after a bomb threat, according to the Tooele City Police Department and the Tooele Junior High School Administration.

The police department said on Facebook that they were notified of the threat around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Explosive specialists assisted with a canine detection team are on site. Our investigations teams are currently looking into the origin of the threat,” the Tooele City Police Department said.

The Tooele City Police Department later gave an update saying the school had been cleared of any potential threats. They also said the threat appeared to have come from out of state.

In an email sent to parents, the Tooele Junior High School Administration said the threat was “unsubstantiated.”

“In an abundance of caution, we have evacuated all staff and students to the THS auditorium,” the school administration said.

The school said they would be releasing students at the regular time. Tooele police said they were informed that all students were accounted for and evacuated.

This is a developing story and may be updated.