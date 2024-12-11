MURRAY — The Murray Police Department is offering a reward for information in a 2015 murder case.

Fred Curtis Mustain, 38, was found shot in the back on Sept. 5, 2015. Police said Curtis was behind a construction site at 527 E Vine Street.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said Mustain was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

According to DPS, Mustain had “some known gang affiliations.”

Renewed call for information in Murray murder case

Murray police took to social media on Wednesday to ask for the public’s help with the case.

“Investigators have followed multiple leads and have been able to narrow their search and identify possible suspects in this case,” a Facebook post from the police department read.

The post went on to say that investigators were seeking the public’s help to get information to substantiate their evidence.

Police are offering $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and prosecution in the case.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Murray Police Department Det. Gruendell by calling 801-264-2658.