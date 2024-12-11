On the Site:
CRIME

Murray police offer reward for information on 2015 murder

Dec 11, 2024, 4:07 PM | Updated: 5:14 pm

Sam Herrera

BY SAM HERRERA


MURRAY — The Murray Police Department is offering a reward for information in a 2015 murder case.

Fred Curtis Mustain, 38, was found shot in the back on Sept. 5, 2015. Police said Curtis was behind a construction site at 527 E Vine Street.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said Mustain was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

According to DPS, Mustain had “some known gang affiliations.”

Murray police took to social media on Wednesday to ask for the public’s help with the case.

“Investigators have followed multiple leads and have been able to narrow their search and identify possible suspects in this case,” a Facebook post from the police department read.

The Murray Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information related to the 2015 murder of Fred Curtis Mustain. (Murray Police Department)

The post went on to say that investigators were seeking the public’s help to get information to substantiate their evidence.

Police are offering $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and prosecution in the case.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Murray Police Department Det. Gruendell by calling 801-264-2658.

