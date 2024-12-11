On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL's Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Dec 11, 2024, 4:51 PM

BY ANDREW ADAMS


SPANISH FORK — After 34 years in law enforcement and more than two decades as the public face of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Spencer Cannon retired on Wednesday.

The longtime public information officer at the sheriff’s office, Cannon has been there answering questions from reporters and others at countless crime scenes, accidents and rescue operations.

“Whether somebody’s lost a loved one or someone is going to jail or whatever it might be, I have thoroughly enjoyed every day that I’ve had the opportunity to work,” Cannon said during an interview with KSL 5 Wednesday morning. “It’s just time for me to move on to another phase of life.”

Cannon has seen numerous changes over his time as a deputy, with significant developments in how DNA evidence is collected and processed, in how cell phones have gone from brick phones to smartphones, and in how body cameras and drones have become parts of everyday police work.

He said today the public will frequently record police during their interactions, something that almost never used to happen.

Cannon said he viewed that as healthy.

“I think that’s, overall, a good thing,” Cannon said. “A lot of cops don’t like that. I don’t really care — you can record you all you want because I’m not going to do anything wrong.”

He’s also observed changes in society.

“The world in some ways seems to be angrier than what it used to be,” Cannon said.

He said he believed one of the biggest challenges in law enforcement going forward will be overcoming an “us versus them” mindset.

“It really isn’t,” Cannon said. “We’re working together no matter what the issue is, whether it’s highway safety or family problems or school resource officers — whatever it might be, we’re all working together and we want the same things.”

Cannon said what he’ll ultimately miss most are the people he’s worked with over the years, both those in the department as well as those he has taken to jail.

“Who would think that somebody that I took to jail I could ever develop a relationship or a friendship with in that kind of way,” Cannon said. “We’re not supposed to associate with felons, and I just say, ‘you know what, these are human beings that need a hand-up and they’re now my friends.’”

Cannon said he was still making plans in retirement that include plenty of family time, vacations and possibly a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He said he wouldn’t rule out working again if it were the right situation.

“I don’t plan on working again unless something really fun or meaningful comes up,” Cannon said. “I’m not looking for that, but if it drops in my lap, I’m not going to ignore it.”

