Dec 11, 2024, 5:05 PM

The United Way of Utah County has run a Sub for Santa program for over 40 years. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


PROVO — The United Way of Utah County has run a Sub for Santa program for over 40 years, helping provide Christmas for families in need.

But the program needs some help of its own to handle what organizers say is an unprecedented need – even exceeding what they saw last year.

“The need is up,” said Kayla Bradshaw, volunteer center director with United Way of Utah County. “And we need people to help.”

Inside a Provo warehouse Wednesday afternoon, it felt a little like Santa’s workshop. Volunteers from Altabank sorted gifts that will go to children who otherwise wouldn’t have much this holiday season.

“It’s really touching to be able to help out when others can’t help themselves sometimes,” said volunteer Chris Cook.

United Way of Utah County reported this year’s Sub for Santa program has already helped more people than last year. But, as of Wednesday, the program is still looking for sponsors for more than 900 families.

Sponsors provide books, clothing, and toys for children. The families receiving the gifts provide a wish list and explain why they need help.

One woman wrote, “We do not have a place to live.”

Another wrote that she and her family are “living paycheck to paycheck” after her husband “recently lost his job.”

Amy Magleby has donated to and volunteered with the Sub for Santa program for the last six years. She said it makes a “huge impact.”

All the donations serve families in Utah County.

“It really has opened our eyes to what is in our community and what the needs are,” Magleby said.

Those needs are especially high this year, organizers said, and time is running out with Christmas just two weeks away.

“I hope that other people take time to come out and help out,” Cook said.

If you want to get involved as a Sub for Santa sponsor or donate, visit the United Way of Utah County website.

