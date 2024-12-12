Family organizes Draper blood drive to help those who need it

DRAPER – Adam Green couldn’t tell you how many times he has donated blood.

“It is just a little tickle. It doesn’t hurt,” he said with a laugh.

However, he has donated so often, it is enough to where he now goes for personal records.

“Here is how bad my OCD is. I try to see how fast I can give blood. Because it times it,” he said.

Who knew donating a pint of blood was a sport?

“I am hoping for a sub-five-minute donation,” Green said with another laugh.

This time, though, was different. Not because of the time, but because of who he was here for.

“Anders lives across the street. He is in my neighborhood,” he said. “And we just want to do whatever we can to help.”

Anders Sandberg is his 21-year-old Draper neighbor.

Sandberg was recently diagnosed with a serious blood condition that required a lot of blood transfusions to keep him alive until a bone marrow donor was found.

So, the family organized this blood drive at the South Mountain Stake Center with the American Red Cross of Utah to give back.

They know this blood won’t go to him, but they are thankful for those who have donated in the past.

“It brings tears to your eyes just to think about it and to see the struggle that he has had,” Jeff Peo, Sandberg’s uncle, said. “We just wanted to find a way to give back to those, and kind of, maybe be able to play the same role that others have played for us.”

Sandberg is currently recovering after surgery from a bone marrow transplant. He’s currently a student at the University of Utah hoping to go to medical school.

“He is a great person and he has got a lot ahead of him,” Green said.

Even though Green did not set that personal record, he will keep trying.

“I am not good at a lot of things, but I guess I am good at giving blood,” he said with a smile.

He doesn’t want someone else’s clock to run out.

“Whether it is for Anders or anyone else, there is always a need for blood,” he said. “I am happy to help in any way that I can.”