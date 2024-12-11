Quarterback Devon Dampier Has Committed To Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Quarterback transfer Devon Dampier has committed to Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program.

BREAKING: Utah has landed top QB target @Devonddampier! This is key to the Utes offensive makeover, Dampier will play a big role in bringing talent to SLC. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/6ujQ0DcrHi — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) December 11, 2024

Dampier has elected to follow Jason Beck, who was hired last week as Utah’s offensive coordinator. He joins Utah with two remaining seasons of eligibility.

This is an important first step in the transfer portal as Utah seems determined to overhaul the offense.

Dampier emerged as a dual-threat dynamo this season. He finished the 2024 campaign with 2,768 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. However, he rushed for another 1,166 yards and 19 more touchdowns.

With Dampier in place, Utah has their likely quarterback starter in place. Combined with Beck’s new offense, Dampier is another piece that Utah will utilize to recruit from the portal.

The Utes will probably need another quarterback from the portal, given the departures from the room. However, most of the focus moving forward will be on the skill positions- namely, receiving, running back, and tight end.

