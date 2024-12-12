On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sean Durzi: ‘Utah Has Been Spectacular’ For Utah Hockey Club Players

Dec 11, 2024, 5:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Customers of a local coffee shop were instructed to put their wallets away at the register this afternoon as the Utah Hockey Club and several players covered orders as part of their ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative. While Sean Durzi manned the front register and exercised his barista skills, John Marino greeted customers at the drive-thru to surprise members of the community with acts of kindness.

Utah Hockey Club gives back to the community

As the state of Utah has welcomed the NHL with open arms and fully embraced their new hockey team, the SEG Foundation and Utah Hockey Club orchestrated a way to give back by covering the cost of groceries, gas, and meals.

“Just the opportunity to come here, see people reaching for their wallets, and then telling them their order is covered, you can see the motivation for them to pay it forward through the holiday season. That’s a special feeling. Obviously, getting smiles on everybody’s faces at this time of year is a good feeling,” Durzi said.

Despite being sidelined due to lengthy injuries, Durzi and Marino have taken it personally to give back to a community that has embraced them so much both on and off the ice.

“John and I are not contributing too much on the ice right now. So, it’s great for us to give back to the community. The people have been too kind to us. Everybody you see whether it’s at the rink or just out in town have really expressed how much they miss us on the ice. I know it’s just a statement, but to us it means a lot. To be here and acclimate to the community has been important to us,” Durzi explained.

“It’s really important for us to come here. To show everybody that we love this community, and we love to give back,” he continued.

RELATED STORIES

Are Utah Hockey Club players enjoying their new home?

After a whirlwind of events and a sudden relocation that essentially happened overnight, the Utah Hockey Club players have had a few months to acclimate to their new home.

According to Durzi, Utah has been a perfect fit for the team and the boys are enjoying it.

“Honestly, couldn’t be better. It’s been a spectacular experience day in and day out. The support. It’s nice to sit back and see the crowd at games. You know how passionate they are. So, it’s motivation for us wanting to get back out there on the ice, in the community,” Durzi said.

“As you saw today, it was jam packed in there. Lots of smiles. Lots of good people. I think just the welcome and everything as a whole, Utah has been spectacular.”

For the first time in a long time, this season is simply about hockey for this organization. With so much more stability and a community that has fully embraced them, guys like Durzi, Clayton Keller and the rest of the boys can just focus on winning in their new home.

Full Story: Clayton Keller Feels Free To Win With Utah Hockey Club In Inaugural Season

“Thats definitely a feeling we’ve had. No distractions. You can say what you want, but at times friends, family, people always asking you what’s going on & you don’t know. It’s nice to be freed up & focus on our job & what we’re here to do which is win,” Keller said.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now travel to Colorado to face the Avalanche on Thursday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sean Durzi: ‘Utah Has Been Spectacular’ For Utah Hockey Club Players

As the state of Utah has welcomed the NHL with open arms and fully embraced their new hockey team, the team orchestrated a way to give back and spread positivity by covering the cost of groceries, gas, and meals.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Quarterback Devon Dampier Has Committed To Utah

Former New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier has elected to follow offensive coordinator Jason Beck and commit to Utah.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football KR Keelan Marion Earns All-American Recognition

With the conclusion of the college football regular season and conference championship weekend, players around the country have had at least 12 games to build their stock, and some performances have a select few earning All-American Recognition.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Is Real Salt Lake’s Champions Cup Opponent CS Herediano?

Real Salt Lake qualified for the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup via their third-place finish in the Western Conference last season.  The Claret-and-Cobalt will compete in the championship for the first time since 2016.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Manages Point In Shootout Loss To Minnesota Wild

Despite a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Wild in the first-ever NHL shootout inside Delta Center, the Utah Hockey Club played a respectable game and still managed a point.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shootout Dooms Utah Hockey Club In Thrilling Loss To Minnesota

Utah Hockey Club dug deep late, scoring three third-period goals to force overtime against the Minnesota Wild.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Sean Durzi: ‘Utah Has Been Spectacular’ For Utah Hockey Club Players