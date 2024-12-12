Sean Durzi: ‘Utah Has Been Spectacular’ For Utah Hockey Club Players

SALT LAKE CITY – Customers of a local coffee shop were instructed to put their wallets away at the register this afternoon as the Utah Hockey Club and several players covered orders as part of their ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative. While Sean Durzi manned the front register and exercised his barista skills, John Marino greeted customers at the drive-thru to surprise members of the community with acts of kindness.

Utah Hockey Club gives back to the community

As the state of Utah has welcomed the NHL with open arms and fully embraced their new hockey team, the SEG Foundation and Utah Hockey Club orchestrated a way to give back by covering the cost of groceries, gas, and meals.

“Just the opportunity to come here, see people reaching for their wallets, and then telling them their order is covered, you can see the motivation for them to pay it forward through the holiday season. That’s a special feeling. Obviously, getting smiles on everybody’s faces at this time of year is a good feeling,” Durzi said.

Despite being sidelined due to lengthy injuries, Durzi and Marino have taken it personally to give back to a community that has embraced them so much both on and off the ice.

“John and I are not contributing too much on the ice right now. So, it’s great for us to give back to the community. The people have been too kind to us. Everybody you see whether it’s at the rink or just out in town have really expressed how much they miss us on the ice. I know it’s just a statement, but to us it means a lot. To be here and acclimate to the community has been important to us,” Durzi explained.

“It’s really important for us to come here. To show everybody that we love this community, and we love to give back,” he continued.

Are Utah Hockey Club players enjoying their new home?

After a whirlwind of events and a sudden relocation that essentially happened overnight, the Utah Hockey Club players have had a few months to acclimate to their new home.

According to Durzi, Utah has been a perfect fit for the team and the boys are enjoying it.

“Honestly, couldn’t be better. It’s been a spectacular experience day in and day out. The support. It’s nice to sit back and see the crowd at games. You know how passionate they are. So, it’s motivation for us wanting to get back out there on the ice, in the community,” Durzi said.

“As you saw today, it was jam packed in there. Lots of smiles. Lots of good people. I think just the welcome and everything as a whole, Utah has been spectacular.”

For the first time in a long time, this season is simply about hockey for this organization. With so much more stability and a community that has fully embraced them, guys like Durzi, Clayton Keller and the rest of the boys can just focus on winning in their new home.

“Thats definitely a feeling we’ve had. No distractions. You can say what you want, but at times friends, family, people always asking you what’s going on & you don’t know. It’s nice to be freed up & focus on our job & what we’re here to do which is win,” Keller said.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now travel to Colorado to face the Avalanche on Thursday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

