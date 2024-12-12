On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

Household debt in Utah rising at one of the fastest rates in the nation, report finds

Dec 11, 2024, 5:54 PM

FILE - A canning jar filled with money sits on a shelf in East Derry, N.H., June 15, 2018. (AP Phot...

FILE - A canning jar filled with money sits on a shelf in East Derry, N.H., June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ADAM SMALL, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report found Utah has one of the fastest-growing rates of household debt in America.

WalletHub analyzed data from both TransUnion and the Federal Reserve. Analysts found between the second and third quarters of 2024, Utahns added more than $1 billion in household debt.

The average Utah household added more than $1,000 of debt. That’s higher than any household in every state except Colorado, California and Hawaii.

DMBA Certified Financial Planner Shane Stewart said it’s not surprising in some ways. Especially considering how expensive it is to rent or buy a home here.

Stewart said when people have to pay more for housing, it takes money away from other necessities like food, and those prices are up too.

“To get into a home or get into rent, that’s money you’re not using for gas or groceries.”

According to Stewart, those struggling with debt should start by looking at their expenses and income side-by-side and make necessary changes.

“You don’t have to be a militant budget keeper,” he said. “Just seeing it helps you self-regulate.”

Stewart also suggested Utahns put money towards emergency savings each month. They should save enough to cover three to six months of their total expenses.

He said even if you can’t reach that full amount, set aside something. Even small amounts can help limit or prevent more debt from forming.

“I’ve never met someone who if they’ve honestly looked at their expenses couldn’t find something that they could cut back on or trim just a little,” said Stewart. “And, to their surprise, its not as painful as they thought it would be.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Unaffordable Utah

FILE - A canning jar filled with money sits on a shelf in East Derry, N.H., June 15, 2018. (AP Phot...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Household debt in Utah rising at one of the fastest rates in the nation, report finds

A new report found Utah has one of the fastest-growing rates of household debt in America.

6 seconds ago

A Provo City banner pictured Oct. 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Provo repeals pathway to acquire mother-in-law, basement apartment permits

The Provo City Council repealed a pathway that has been in place for over a year for homeowners to acquire approval for basement and mother-in-law apartment rentals.

4 days ago

for rent sign...

Daniel Woodruff

New study finds more than 1 in 5 renters spend their entire paycheck on rent

A new study from real estate company Redfin finds more than one in five renters spend their entire paycheck on rent.

8 days ago

jody heaps...

Daniel Woodruff

Why Utah leads the way in ‘golden gigs’

A recent study looked at retirees who have side hustles. The study found Utah leads the way in earnings from those jobs at $825 a month.

16 days ago

FILE - Utah State Capitol (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Verl Johansen, KSL NewsRadio

‘Utah Rising’ group working to make Utah’s economy best in the nation

A private sector group created by the Salt Lake Chamber wants to make Utah's economy the best in the nation.

18 days ago

The Self-Help Homes sweat-equity program helped this family work on their new home build in Hurrica...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Nonprofit aims to give 10 families a new home in southern Utah

A well-known part of the American Dream is to own a home. A Utah nonprofit is looking for 10 families to help build their own homes and make that dream come true.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Household debt in Utah rising at one of the fastest rates in the nation, report finds