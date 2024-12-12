Commit Analysis: Taking A Closer Look At New Utah Quarterback Devon Dampier

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football just landed an important pledge in quarterback Devon Dampier.

The Utes are going through a makeover on offense, and landing a signal caller was an important first step.

Dampier provides Utah with experience in Jason Beck’s offense at the most important position on the field.

Dampier emerged as a dual-threat dynamo this season. He finished the 2024 campaign with 2,768 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. However, he rushed for another 1,166 yards and 19 more touchdowns.

With Dampier in place, Utah has their likely quarterback starter in place. Combined with Beck’s new offense, Dampier is another piece that Utah will utilize to recruit from the portal.

Devon Dampier’s Quarterback Value

In Dampier, the Utes get a dynamic quarterback capable of making a big impact through the air and on the ground. The raw numbers paint a decent picture of his impact in both phases. However, there is even more value to consider.

He registered a 71.2 QBR, just behind John Mateer and Quinn Ewers at 71.3, which is 34th among quarterbacks. ESPN defines QBR as “all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers, and penalties.”

BREAKING: Utah has landed top QB target @Devonddampier! This is key to the Utes offensive makeover, Dampier will play a big role in bringing talent to SLC. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/6ujQ0DcrHi — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) December 11, 2024

Of the 225 completions, 145 converted 1st downs, the 28th most among 95 quarterbacks that played at least 300 snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Dampier earned an 89.8 overall grade, 12th among those same 96 quarterbacks, while a 79.4 passing grade was good enough for 25th.

Of his 160 rushing attempts, 72 converted 1st downs, the 15th most among all quarterbacks and running backs. Pro Football Focus gave Dampier an 85.7 rushing grade, which is good for 39th among quarterbacks and running backs with at least 70 attempts.

Deeper Look Into Devon Dampier’s Potential As A Passer

As a passer, Dampier is a little rough around the edges but the talent is there. At just 57.5% completion percentage, there is work to be done. However, there are good indicators of the potential he has as a passer.

According to PFF, Dampier notched 22 Big Time Throws, which is “a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window” by PFF’s definition.

Those 22 have him tied for the 10th most among 96 qualified quarterbacks. That’s not just a product of high volume passing; his 5.1% Big Time Throw rate is the 20th highest rate among the same list.

Despite the 12 interceptions, Dampier’s Turnover-Worthy Play rate (another PFF stat) was actually quite low. Sam Leavitt and Shedeur Sanders are two of the top three quarterbacks with a 1.1% TWP rate. Dampier’s 2.3% TWP rate was good for the 16th lowest among quarterbacks. One of the highest rates was Kansas’ Jalon Daniels at 5.4%, which was 92nd out of 96 quarterbacks.

All in all, Utah landed a quarterback that they can rebuild around. There is tremendous potential but work to do to round out his game. This is a big one for Utah but only a first of many additions needed to reconstruct the offense.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

