Angel Flight pilots bring early Christmas to Vernal school

Dec 11, 2024, 7:15 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

VERNAL — We know who gets all the attention this time of year: That festive couple, arriving by helicopter Wednesday in Vernal, spreading holiday cheer to elementary students.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrive in Vernal by helicopter on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (KSL TV)

But happening in the background are some 25 pilots who flew into Vernal, their planes loaded up with gifts.

“They love to see all the planes coming in, and they see all the stuff getting taken off, and there’s a Santa,” said volunteer pilot Lee Gerstein.

Other pilots like him are giving their love of flying more purpose, showing up big for Ashley Elementary, a Title One school in the Uintah School District.

Lou Rossi is the Utah Wing Leader of Angel Flight West.

“This year, they wanted an emphasis on clothing and coats and boots and shoes,” Rossi said. “So we did mostly that. Most of the time we also get books. And we did get some book donations and school supplies.”

Gifts are unloaded from planes in Vernal after volunteer pilots landed on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (KSL TV)

The group has been doing this service ever since 2000. But the rest of the year, pilots like Gerstein give their time, fuel and planes to help those in need.

“You’ve got some people that are wrestling with really difficult issues,” Gerstein said.

92 pilots with Angel Flight West Utah Wing fly over 150 missions each year so that people in rural areas with serious medical conditions can get the help they need.

“I think as soon as I had enough hours to qualify to fly Angel Flight patients, I signed up,” Gerstein said.

He said it’s very rewarding, and the gifts they brought Wednesday mean a lot. Tawna Baumgardner, principal at Ashley Elementary said the kids really feel the difference.

“It matters. It matters to our kids,” Baumgardner said. “You can see it on their faces.”

