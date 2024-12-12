On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Woman who dies from Rett syndrome leaves behind a legacy of love and light

Dec 11, 2024, 8:02 PM

Kemry Smith died Monday, Dec. 9, after battling with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that af...

Kemry Smith died Monday, Dec. 9, after battling with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system. (Courtesy, Smith family)

(Courtesy, Smith family)

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah family is sharing their daughter’s story Wednesday, just days after she passed away.

Kemry Smith died after battling Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system.

Her mother, Natalie Smith, told KSL TV that her daughter was like most toddlers.

“She started out being able to walk,” Smith said.

But it wasn’t long before Smith knew something was going on with her daughter.

“There were some milestones being missed and we started to do studies and research things and weren’t finding answers,” Smith said.

Kemry was finally diagnosed with Rett syndrome when she was five.

Kemry Smith’s parents began to notice she was missing milestones. She was diagnosed with Rett syndrome at five-years-old. (Courtesy, Smith family)

“It is a regressive disorder that is extremely unfair,” Smith said. By the time Kemry was 12, she couldn’t walk anymore and would eventually lose the ability to speak. But Kemry’s limitations didn’t turn people away, they did the opposite.

“She was the most kind and caring person. She could read people’s emotions and energy and she warmed everyone,” Smith said.

Kemry Smith died Monday, Dec. 9, after battling with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system. (Courtesy, Smith family)

Family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers rallied around Kemry and her family.

“When they say it takes a village, Kemry had an army,” Smith said.

Smith wanted to do our interview in Kemry’s room, decorated with lighthouses and pictures of the people Kemry loved most. She can still feel her daughter here.

“She was stronger than me every time.,” Smith said. “I would be struggling and I look at her and she would just be smiling.”

Her daughter passed away on Monday. Natalie cherishes every minute they had together.

“Her light, to me, will never go out,” she said.

If you would like to help the family with expenses, you can click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Kemry Smith died Monday, Dec. 9, after battling with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that af...

Debbie Worthen

Woman who dies from Rett syndrome leaves behind a legacy of love and light

A Utah family is sharing their daughter's story Wednesday, just days after she passed away. Kemry Smith died after battling Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system.

8 seconds ago

Kids from Ashley Elementary School in Vernal gather to watch planes land carrying Christmas gifts o...

Mike Anderson

Angel Flight pilots bring early Christmas to Vernal school

We know who gets all the attention this time of year: That festive couple, arriving by helicopter Wednesday in Vernal, spreading holiday cheer to elementary students.

47 minutes ago

FILE - A canning jar filled with money sits on a shelf in East Derry, N.H., June 15, 2018. (AP Phot...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Household debt in Utah rising at one of the fastest rates in the nation, report finds

A new report found Utah has one of the fastest-growing rates of household debt in America.

2 hours ago

Draper students attend Junior Achievement City in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Draper students pitch new businesses during Junior Achievement competition with CNBC

Utah’s entrepreneurial spirit was on display at Junior Achievement City in Orem as Draper students pitched new business ideas at an event hosted by CNBC.

2 hours ago

The Sandberg family partnered with the Red Cross to host a blood drive on Dec. 11, 2024. (John Wils...

Alex Cabrero

Family organizes Draper blood drive to help those who need it

Anders Sandberg was diagnosed with a serious blood condition that required frequent blood transfusions while awaiting a bone marrow transplant. His family decided to organize a blood drive with the American Red Cross to give back.

3 hours ago

people at sub for santa...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah County Sub for Santa program struggles to meet increased need

The United Way of Utah County has run a Sub for Santa program for over 40 years. The program is seeing an unprecedented need this year.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Woman who dies from Rett syndrome leaves behind a legacy of love and light