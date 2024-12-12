Woman who dies from Rett syndrome leaves behind a legacy of love and light

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah family is sharing their daughter’s story Wednesday, just days after she passed away.

Kemry Smith died after battling Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system.

Her mother, Natalie Smith, told KSL TV that her daughter was like most toddlers.

“She started out being able to walk,” Smith said.

But it wasn’t long before Smith knew something was going on with her daughter.

“There were some milestones being missed and we started to do studies and research things and weren’t finding answers,” Smith said.

Kemry was finally diagnosed with Rett syndrome when she was five.

“It is a regressive disorder that is extremely unfair,” Smith said. By the time Kemry was 12, she couldn’t walk anymore and would eventually lose the ability to speak. But Kemry’s limitations didn’t turn people away, they did the opposite.

“She was the most kind and caring person. She could read people’s emotions and energy and she warmed everyone,” Smith said.

Family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers rallied around Kemry and her family.

“When they say it takes a village, Kemry had an army,” Smith said.

Smith wanted to do our interview in Kemry’s room, decorated with lighthouses and pictures of the people Kemry loved most. She can still feel her daughter here.

“She was stronger than me every time.,” Smith said. “I would be struggling and I look at her and she would just be smiling.”

Her daughter passed away on Monday. Natalie cherishes every minute they had together.

“Her light, to me, will never go out,” she said.

If you would like to help the family with expenses, you can click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.